DJ Khaled, Kendrick Lamar lead nominations for 2018 BET Awards

DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar lead the nominations for this year’s BET Awards.

Khaled is up for six trophies, with his hit collaborations “Wild Thoughts,” anchored by Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, and “Top Off,” which features Jay-Z, Future and Beyoncé, leading the way. The producer is up for the night’s highest honors, album and video of the year, as well as the viewer’s choice award.

Lamar follows with five nods, including two for album of the year with his Grammy Award-winning “Damn.” — the first recording outside of classical or jazz to be awarded the Pulitzer Prize for music — and the soundtrack to “Black Panther” that he oversaw.

Migos and Sza follow with four nods apiece.

BET’s annual telecast celebrates black excellence in music, film, TV, sports and philanthropy and will air live June 24 from the Microsoft Theater at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

The complete list of nominees for the 2018 BET Awards:

Female R&B / Pop Artist: Beyoncé, Sza, H.E.R., Rihanna, Kehlani

Male R&B / Pop Artist: Bruno Mars, Chris Brown, the Weeknd, Khalid, Daniel Caesar

Group: Migos, A Tribe Called Quest, N.E.R.D., Rae Sremmurd, Chloe X Halle

Collaboration: Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B, “Finesse” (Remix); DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”; DJ Khaled featuring Jay-Z, Future & Beyoncé, “Top Off”; Cardi B featuring 21 Savage, “Bartier Cardi”; French Montana featuring Swae Lee, “Unforgettable”; Kendrick Lamar featuring Rihanna, “Loyalty.”

Male Hip Hop Artist: Drake, Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, J. Cole

Female Hip Hop Artist: Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma, Dej Loaf, Rapsody

Video of the Year: Drake, “God's Plan”; Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow”; Bruno Mars featuring Cardi B, “Finesse” (Remix); DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”; Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”; Migos featuring Drake, “Walk It Talk It”

Video Director of the Year: Benny Boom, Director X, Ava Duvernay, Chris Brown, Dave Meyers

New Artist: Sza, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, Goldlink, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Dr. Bobby Jones Gospel/Inspirational Award: ​​​​​​​Lecrae featuring Tori Kelly, “I’ll Find You”; Snoop Dogg featuring B Slade, “Words Are Few”; Ledisi & Kirk Franklin, “If You Don't Mind”; Marvin Sapp, “Close”; Tasha Cobbs Leonard featuring Nicki Minaj, “I’m Getting Ready”

International Act: Booba, Cassper Nyovest, Dadju, Davido, Distruction Boyz, Fally Ipupa, J Hus, Niska, Tiwa Savage, Stefflon Don, Stormzy

Actress: Tiffany Haddish​​​​​​​, Lupita Nyong’o, ​​​​​​​Issa Rae, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright, Taraji P. Henson

Actor: Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Donald Glover, Sterling K. Brown​​​​​​, ​Denzel Washington, Daniel Kaluuya

Young Stars Award: Yara Shahidi, Ashton Tyler, Caleb Mclaughlin, Lonnie Chavis, Marsai Martin, Miles Brown

Movie: “Black Panther,” “Girls Trip,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” “Detroit,” “​​​​​​​Mudbound​​​​​​​”

Sportswoman of the Year: Serena Williams, Venus Williams, ​​​​​​​Skylar Diggins-Smith, Candace Parker, Elana Meyers Taylor

Sportsman of the Year: Stephen Curry, Lebron James, Kevin Durant, Dwyane Wade, Odell Beckham Jr.

Album of the Year “Damn.,” Kendrick Lamar; “​​​​​​​Ctrl,” Sza; “4:44,” Jay-Z; “Culture II,” Migos; “Black Panther: The Album,” Kendrick Lamar & Various Artists; “Grateful,” DJ Khaled

​​​​​​​Bet Her Award: Janelle Monaé, “Django Jane”; Lizzo, “Water Me”; Mary J. Blige, “Strength of a Woman”; Remy Ma featuring Chris Brown, “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)”; Chloe X Halle, “The Kids Are Alright”; Leikeli47, “2nd Fiddle”

Viewers Choice: ​​​​​​​Sza featuring Travis Scott, “Love Galore”; ​​​​​​​Cardi B, “Bodak Yellow​​​​​​​”; Kendrick Lamar, “Humble”; Drake, “God’s Plan”; ​​​​​​​Migos featuring Cardi B & Nicki Minaj, “Motorsport”; ​​​​​​​Dj Khaled featuring Rihanna & Bryson Tiller, “Wild Thoughts”

