More legendary acts reportedly added to lineups for new Classic West/East festivals

The recently reported Classic West and Classic East music festivals, to be topped in July by the Eagles and Fleetwood Mac, are starting to look a lot more like proposed second-year lineups for the Desert Trip classic-rock blowout, for which there are still no indications of a repeat.

Steely Dan, Earth Wind & Fire, Journey and the Doobie Brothers will join the two headliners for shows slated to take place July 15 and 16 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and on July 29 and 30 at CitiField in New York, Billboard reports.

Goldenvoice’s inaugural Desert Trip in Indio was a runaway success, grossing about $160 million from six nights over two weekends in October, thanks to a lineup featuring six of the most influential acts in rock music history: Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, the Who, Neil Young and Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters.

Officials from Goldenvoice and its concert promotion partner AEG Presents (formerly AEG Live) have given no word whether a follow-up festival will take place this year or in the future.

The Classic West/East festival is the brainchild of Irving Azoff’s Azoff MSG Entertainment, promoter Live Nation, the Oak View Group and the Creative Artists Agency.

Representatives for those firms also have not officially announced the event, but multiple sources have confirmed that it is on track to premiere this summer.

Fans and music industry veterans speculated that Fleetwood Mac would have been a natural choice for a ‘70s counterpart to the ‘60s-centric Desert Trip, along with the Eagles, if the band began performing again following the death last year of founding member and group leader Glenn Frey.

