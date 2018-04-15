After a year's wait, Beyoncé fans brace for the singer's Coachella set

With a capacity crowd almost guaranteed, and with hotel prices in the surrounding region generally a few hundred dollars more than they were on Friday or Sunday, the questions surrounding this year's Coachella — a largely apolitical event that pairs music with high-end food and larger-than-life art installations — were focused on the act's biggest celebrity. Will she reunite with her old group, Destiny's Child? Will she bring out husband Jay-Z? Or will she use Coachella as an opportunity to release new music?