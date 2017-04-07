Harry Styles goes '70s glam: Hear his new solo single 'Sign of the Times'

Heeeeeere’s Harry!
Months after his bandmates in One Direction launched their inevitable solo careers, Harry Styles finally released his debut single under his own name Friday.
It’s a sweeping power ballad called “Sign of the Times” that strongly recalls music from the early 1970s, such as David Bowie’s album “Hunky Dory” and “All the Young Dudes” by Mott the Hoople (which Bowie helped create).
Styles co-wrote “Sign of the Times” with the song’s producer, Jeff Bhasker, who’s known for his work with Kanye West, Bruno Mars and Beyoncé. The single follows recent solo stuff from Styles’ 1D partners Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson. (Only Liam Payne has yet to make the solo splash.)
For the first performance of his new song, Styles is scheduled to appear on “Saturday Night Live” April 15.
Twitter: @mikaelwood
ALSO
At home with Father John Misty: 'I'm basically a meme at this point'
Never say never? 20 years later, L.A.'s That Dog revisits 'Retreat from the Sun'
How hip-hop's D.R.A.M. went from working at Best Buy to performing at Coachella