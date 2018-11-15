Country star Roy Clark remembered as 'a hero' who spread 'laughter, kindness, and positivity'

Country-music stars bid farewell to Roy Clark on Thursday as news of the multi-instrumentalist and “Hee Haw” star’s death went public.
Clark died Thursday of complications from pneumonia at his home in Tulsa, Okla., the Associated Press reported. He was 85.
Dolly Parton remembered Clark as “one of the greatest ever” in a statement sent to The Times. “His spirit will never die. I loved him dearly and he will be missed,” she said.
Singer Crystal Gayle called Clark one of her favorite stars: “I loved the way he hosted the CMA's and Hee Haw. It was always an honor to be on the same stage with him. I am already missing Roy's big smile,” she said in a statement.
Musician Brad Paisley paid tribute in a series of tweets recalling Clark’s influence on his guitar-playing as well as his camaraderie onstage.
“How many lives were made better because of his wit and joy? I’m one of so many,” Paisley tweeted.
Keith Urban, who was a big winner at Wednesday’s CMA Awards, tweeted that his first CMA memory was sitting on his living room floor “watching Roy Clark tear it up.”
The Grand Ole Opry, Nashville’s storied stage where Clark often played, tweeted one of the affable musician’s quotes urging people to “do somethin’ nice for somebody.”
“Roy, thank you for always spreading laughter, kindness, and positivity. We’ll keep it goin’ for ya!” read a tweet on the Opry’s account.
Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren retweeted that sentiment with the line, “This says it all.”
Here’s a look at some of the tributes that poured in Thursday on Twitter.