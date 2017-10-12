L.A. Americana acts to salute Tom Petty at Oct. 17 MusiCares benefit

More than a dozen mostly Los Angeles-based Americana acts will gather Oct. 17 for “Runnin’ Down a Dream: A Tribute to Tom Petty” to benefit the MusiCares Foundation, the Recording Academy’s wing that provides assistance to musicians in need.

The show will be held at the Regent Theater downtown, and will feature the Mastersons, Social Distortion guitarist Jonny Two Bags, Jaime Wyatt, Brian Whelan, the Hangmen, Brent Rademaker, Steve Soto and Emily Rose.

Rounding out the lineup will be Gethen Jenkins, Austin McCutchen, Elijah Ocean, Charlie Overbey & the Broken Arrows, Allison Pierce, Matt Pynn, Ben Reddell, Sons of the Southwest, Leslie Stevens and DJ (and veteran music writer) Lina Lecaro.

The artists will be backed by the Petty or Not House Band, and additional surprise guests are expected.

Tickets are $10 to $15 and available at the Regent’s website.

Petty was an advocate for MusiCares, which provides assistance in the form of housing, medical care, substance abuse treatment and other services to musicians. He was chosen as the Person of the Year honoree for the 2017 MusiCares Foundation annual fundraiser during Grammy week, and the evening generated $8.5 million for the organization.

Petty died Oct. 2 at age 66 after going into cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu, one week after he and the Heartbreakers finished their 40th anniversary tour.

He gave what turned out to be his final interview to The Times two days after the third of their three sold-out shows. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death.

