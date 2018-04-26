Overrated/Underrated, Summer sneaks: 'Infinity War' without end, and two reasons to see 'Deadpool 2'

'Avengers: Infinity War': Less of a film franchise than it is a long-form final exam after some 14 movies of homework, this hydra-headed superhero blockbuster had one truly redeeming quality for those who have not spent the last several years absorbing its story on their way to the multiplex: It was, at least, an ending. Now, with the film (and its cliffhanger conclusion) debuting to surely gargantuan numbers, it's clear that Marvel's perpetual-motion machine couldn't even get that right, and the only real infinite war is the one the studio is waging against a superhero-free night at the movies.