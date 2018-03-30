Friday's TV highlights: 'Hawaii Five-0' on CBS

SERIES
MacGyver As Mac (Lucas Till) and the team hunt down an ex-government employee who absconded with classified information, they cross paths with the bounty-hunting Colton family again. Sheryl Lee Ralph, Lance Gross, Jermaine Rivers and Javicia Leslie reprise their earlier guest roles. George Eads, Justin Hires, Tristin Mays, Meredith Eaton and Isabel Lucas also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Blindspot Jane and Weller (Jaimie Alexander, Sullivan Stapleton) attend a party hoping to arrest the host (guest star David Morse). Gloria Reuben ("ER"), Tori Anderson, Bruce Davison and Kristina Reyes also guest star. 8 p.m. NBC
MasterChef: Junior Edition The cooks craft sugar-free desserts, then they prepare dishes inspired by their families' heritage. 8 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 Danny (Scott Caan) gets a visit from the ex-wife of the man who shot him. Jimmy Buffett reprises his guest role in this new episode directed by Alex O'Loughlin, who plays McGarrett. 9 p.m. CBS
Taken Hart (Jennifer Beals) tries to stop an ex-reporter who threatens to reveal American operatives working overseas in this new episode. Clive Standen, Adam Goldberg and Jessica Camacho also star. 9 p.m. NBC
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. General Hale's (guest star Catherine Dent) true purpose is determined by Coulson (Clark Gregg), who has to order the other agents to help her. Adrian Pasdar and Dove Cameron continue their guest roles. 9 p.m. ABC
Blue Bloods Treat Williams and Kevin Dillon reprise their earlier guest roles in this new episode. Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan, Steven Schirripa and Donnie Wahlberg star. 10 p.m. CBS
The Secret Life of Kids During graduation week the kids reflect on what they have learned, in the season finale. 11:30 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
New Wave: Dare to Be Different Three decades after the Long Island-based radio station WLIR left the airwaves, filmmaker Ellen Goldfarb pays tribute to this cultural institution, which spent much of the 1980s on the cutting edge of the music scene. 8 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Grace VanderWaal. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today John Legend; Brandon Victor Dixon; Kacey Musgraves performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Michelle Beadle; Mike Greenberg; Jalen Rose. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Tyler Perry ("Acrimony"); Chris Wallace; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes; author Patty Rodriguez ("The Life of/La Vida de Selena"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Golden State Killer; Taryn Mohrman. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Chrissy Teigen; Scott Rogowsky; Andy Grammer performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Geraldo Rivera. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Chrissy Metz ("This Is Us," book "This Is Me"); chef Jacques Torres ("Nailed It!"). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Ed Helms; author Naomi Judd. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show First year as a mother: Hoda Kotb ("Today"). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Eva Amurri Martino; Simon Pegg ("Ready Player One"). (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The Russia probe; firing of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin; North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's trip to Beijing: Mark Mazzetti, the New York Times; Shawna Thomas, VICE News; Andrea Mitchell, NBC News; Jon Decker of Fox News Radio. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Bryan Cranston; former President Carter. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Final four: Louisville versus Mississippi State 4 p.m. ESPN2; Connecticut versus Notre Dame 6:30 p.m. ESPN2
Baseball The Giants visit the Dodgers 7 p.m. KTLA and SNLA; the Angels visit the Oakland Athletics 7:30 p.m. FSN
NHL Hockey Kings visit the Ducks 7 p.m. KCOP and FS Prime
