Monday's TV highlights: 'Superior Donuts' on CBS

SERIES
DC's Legends of Tomorrow The Legends encounter Jonah Hex (Johnathon Schaech) again when they return to the Wild West after a failed attempt to eliminate the threat from Mallus. Neal McDonough, Brandon Routh, Caity Lotz, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, Dominic Purcell, Keiynan Lonsdale and Nick Zano also star in the adventure's season finale. 8 p.m. KTLA
American Idol Twelve of the top 24 finalists perform duets with celebrity partners in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Mary Kills People Mary (Caroline Dhavernas) makes a desperate attempt to reconnect with Jess (Abigail Winter), but Olivia (Rachelle Lefevre) pulls her away in this new episode. The season finale immediately follows. 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime
Man With a Plan Adam (Matt LeBlanc) is a bit too fond of pulling pranks so Andi's (Liza Snyder) tries to give him a dose of his own medicine. Sherri Shepherd and Tim Meadows guest star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Superior Donuts Arthur (Judd Hirsch) hasn't missed opening day at Chicago's Wrigley Field in more than 40 years, but this year he doesn't have a ticket. Addison Russell guest stars as himself. Jermaine Fowler and Katey Sagal also star. 9 p.m. CBS
iZombie Rachel Bloom ("Crazy Ex-Girlfriend") guest stars as the victim in the latest murder Liv and Clive (Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin) are investigating in this new episode. Rahul Kohli, Aly Michalka, David Anders and Robert Knepper also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Terror Another attack is so frightening that the crew members give up any notion that they are being stalked by a bear but still do not know what it is that's hunting them, in this new episode of the period horror series. 9 p.m. AMC
Living Biblically Chip's (Jay R. Ferguson) mother-in-law (guest star JoBeth Williams) has a scientific background and isn't impressed with his new lifestyle, leaving Leslie (Lindsey Kraft) to mediate between the two of them. Ian Gomez, David Krumholtz, Tony Rock and Camryn Manheim also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS
The Crossing This new episode moves ahead to near the end of the 22nd century, where Reece (Natalie Martinez) decides to assume guardianship of the orphaned Leah (Bailey Skodje). Steve Zahn, Sandrine Holt, Georgina Haig, Rick Gomez, Simone Kessell and Kelley Missal also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens The craft of shining shoes is the subject of Stacey Tenenbaum's documentary "The Art of the Shine," which highlights those who still practice it in New York, Paris and other locations around the world. 10 p.m. KOCE
One Strange Rock This new episode delves into the relationship between the Earth and the sun, focusing on how life thrives thanks to several natural shields. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Good Girls Rio's (Manny Montana) temper is set off by a threat from someone who's working for the women, and the result could bring their entire business down. Christina Hendricks, Retta and Mae Whitman star. 10 p.m. NBC
UnReal Rachel (Shiri Appleby) is horrified when Quinn (Constance Zimmer) sets in motion a dangerous stunt that forces Serena (Caitlin FitzGerald) to play the role of heroine in this new episode. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Final Space Gary and Avocato (voices of Olan Rogers and Coty Galloway) embark on a rescue mission to save Little Cato (voice of Steven Yeun) from captivity on the prison planet of the Lord Commander (voice of David Tennant). The voice cast also includes Fred Armisen, Tom Kenny and Tika Sumpter. 10:30 p.m. TBS
McMafia To protect his parents and sister, Alex (James Norton) poaches a member of Semiyon's (David Strathairn) staff to organize a bodyguard team in London and initiates a spat with Rebecca (Juliet Rylance) that he hopes will keep her safe from the thugs working for Vadim (Merab Ninidze). 11:10 p.m. AMC
MOVIES
Sled Dogs Filmmaker Fern Levitt's 2016 documentary profiles the dogs competing in the 1,000-mile Iditarod race in Alaska, finding they're pushed beyond all reasonable endurance and often denied adequate care. 9 p.m. Starz
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Former Facebook operations manager Sandy Parakilas. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Anna Faris and Eugenio Derbez; Operation IceBridge. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) Hayley Atwell ("Howard's End"); Oliver Hudson ("Splitting Up Together"); Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot. 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Joshua Jackson; Malin Akerman ("Billions"). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy; Leslie Odom Jr. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Choosing a protein powder; hair-growth treatments. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Miles Brown ("Black-ish"); Cari Champion, Amber Stevens West and Kim Caldwell-Harvey. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil At age 13, a girl was considered a prime suspect in her older sister's murder. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Alex Rodríguez; Christina Hendricks ("Good Girls"); Lea Michele and Darren Criss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Kay Coles James, the Heritage Foundation. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Dax Shepard; Grant Gustin. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon John Mulaney; Cardi B guest co-hosts and performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Amy Schumer; Madeleine Albright; Giada De Laurentiis. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tracy Morgan; Ike Barinholtz. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tiffany Haddish; the War on Drugs; Gil Sharone. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Lennie James; the Aces perform; Cameron Cuffe. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
