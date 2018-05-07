Monday's TV highlights: 'Kevin Can Wait' on CBS

SERIES
Kevin Can Wait Kevin (Kevin James) has big hopes when he gets his old band get back together in the season finale. Sal Governale guest stars as a talent agent who could make or break the group. Taylor Spreitler and Ryan Cartwright also star. 8 p.m. CBS
Supergirl New information about Lena (Katie McGrath) leads Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to ask Guardian (Mehcad Brooks) for a big favor. Chyler Leigh, Jeremy Jordan and David Harewood also star. 8 p.m. KTLA
Lucifer During the investigation of a woman's death, Lucifer and Chloe (Tom Ellis, Lauren German) discover they might be pursuing the wrong suspect, in this new episode. Guest stars include Doug Savant ("Melrose Place"), Colin Egglesfield ("The Client List") and Emma Bell ("Dallas"). 8 p.m. Fox
Man With a Plan Hoping a commercial might help their business, Adam and Don (Matt LeBlanc, Kevin Nealon) try to shoot one themselves. Geoff Stults and Gary Anthony Williams guest star, with Stacy Keach and Matt Cook. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Superior Donuts Franco (Jermaine Fowler) finds himself competing with his girlfriend (Shamikah Martinez) for an art fellowship that would let whoever gets it spend a semester in Italy. Judd Hirsch and Katey Sagal also star. 9 p.m. CBS
iZombie Liv (Rose McIver) assumes the personality of a maverick police detective, and her new on-the-job recklessness soon puts her in danger. Robert Buckley, Rahul Kohli, Malcolm Goodwin and David Anders also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
The Terror Paranoia begins to sweep the camp after an officer is killed under mysterious circumstances, and Capt. Crozier's (Jared Harris) investigation leads to the discovery that a small number of the crew may be planning a mutiny. Tobias Menzies and Ciaran Hinds also star. 9 p.m. AMC
Best Baker in America Scott Conant welcomes nine world-class bakers to to open the second season of the culinary competition. Jason Smith and Marcela Valladolid return as the principal judges. In the premiere the bakers must create a mind-bending cake using vanilla as the featured flavor. 9 p.m. Food Network
Elementary Watson (Lucy Liu) has trouble dealing with the death of an estranged family member and has a difficult reunion with her half sister (guest star Samantha Quan). Jonny Lee Miller and Aidan Quinn also star. 10 p.m. CBS
Running Wild With Bear Grylls A new season of this adventure series opens with actor-producer Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("3rd Rock From the Sun") joining Grylls on a trek to Kenya. 10 p.m. NBC
The Crossing Memories come flooding back for Jude (Steve Zahn) during a trip back to Oakland in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens The 2016 standoff between federal agents and protester occupying Oregon's Malheur National Wildlife Refuge is recalled in filmmaker David Byars' documentary "No Man's Land." 10 p.m. KOCE
James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction The new episode, "Space," explores how writers, including Ray Bradbury, Arthur C. Clarke and Robert A. Heinlein, laid the groundwork for "Star Trek" and "Star Wars." 10:05 p.m. AMC
Final Space An all-out battle erupts as the Lord Commander (voice of David Tennant) does everything in his power to capture Mooncake (voice of Olan Rogers) and to stop Gary and Quinn (voices of Rogers and Gina Torres) from closing the entrance to Final Space. Tom Kenny and Fred Armisen also are heard in the voice cast. 10:30 p.m. TBS
A Dangerous Son Filmmaker Liz Garbus explores how a number of American families struggle to cope with a mentally ill child in a documentary that exposes cracks in what remains of America's social safety net. 8 p.m. HBO
CBS This Morning Authors James Fallows and Deborah Fallows. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Gabrielle Union. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Rental expert Elizabeth McDonald; style expert Amanda Garrigus; beauty expert Jamie Krell. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan John Goodman ("Roseanne"); Adam Lambert; AJR performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Michael B. Jordan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Carol Burnett; Shelley Wade. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Whether red meat is safe to eat; a hidden-camera investigation into fake psychics. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Faith Jenkins ("Judge Faith"). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Katy Mixon ("American Housewife"). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Christina Milian dances. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine ("The Voice"); Maroon 5 performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jada Pinkett Smith ("Red Table Talk"). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Sen. Joni Ernst (R-Iowa); Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C., delegate at large). (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Natasha Lyonne; Wajatta performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Michael Shannon; Andrew Rannells; Father John Misty. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jim Parsons; Alexis Ohanian; Lake Street Dive performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Zach Braff; Jada Pinkett Smith; Portugal. the Man performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John Goodman; Jeffrey Wright; Rukmini Callimachi; Aaron Spears performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
