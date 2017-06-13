Wednesday's TV highlights: 'The F Word With Gordon Ramsay' on Fox

SERIES

30 for 30 In the conclusion of this three-episode documentary, the Celtics and Lakers meet in the 1985 and 1987 NBA Finals, led by superstars Larry Bird and Magic Johnson. 5 p.m. ESPN

Little Big Shots This unique talent show ends its season. 8 p.m. NBC

MasterChef The mystery-box ingredients turn out to be very common items found in many kitchens, as the top 20 contestants compete together for the first time. Host Gordon Ramsay, Christina Tosi and Aaron Sanchez judge the results. 8 p.m. Fox

The F Word With Gordon Ramsay Kal Penn (“Superhuman”), Max Greenfield (“New Girl”) and Katy Perry are guests in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

The Putin Interviews Oliver Stone interviews Russian President Vladimir Putin. 9 p.m. Showtime

Expedition Unknown This new episode documents a successful search for treasure from a fleet of Spanish ships that sunk in 1715. 9 p.m. Travel

Homestead Rescue Survival expert and craftsman Marty Raney, along with his son and daughter, return to live off the grid as a homesteader as this fascinating unscripted series begins a new season. 10 p.m. Discovery

Fargo Emmit (Ewan McGregor) sits down with Gloria (Carrie Coon) while Nikki (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) negotiates a deal in this new episode of the quirky drama. 10 p.m. FX

Blood Drive This new science fiction action series is not for the faint of heart. In the premiere the last good cop in Los Angeles (Alan Ritchson) is forced to join a cross-country death race, partnered by a tough woman (Christina Ochoa) whose car literally runs on blood. Thomas Dominique co-stars. 10 p.m. Syfy

Nobodies Larry, Rachel and Hugh (Larry Dorf, Rachel Ramras and Hugh Davidson) are excited to finally meet comedy film director Paul Skidmore, but he brings along his muse: Melissa McCarthy, in this new episode of the show business comedy. 10 p.m. TV Land

Lopez At the big table read for “Valleys,” George (George Lopez) and the network don’t see eye to eye. 10:30 p.m. TV Land

MOVIES

Having a Wild Weekend This 1965 comedy — the movie debut of director John Boorman — was the Dave Clark Five’s answer to movie successes enjoyed by their rivals, the Beatles. With Barbara Ferris. 3:15 p.m. TCM

Mad Max: Fury Road Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron star in this 2015 update to the Australian action series directed by George Miller. 8 p.m. Syfy

The Eagle Huntress This 2016 documentary from Mongolia, narrated by Daisy Ridley (“Star Wars: The Force Awakens”), chronicles the determined efforts of a 13-year-old Mongolian girl, who challenges tradition and seeks to overcome barriers that prevent her from becoming an eagle huntress. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Elin Hilderbrand. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Backyard Barbecue with Al; Haley Joel Osment; Ingrid Michaelson; Hillsong United. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Ethan Hawke; Mark Wahlberg. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Animal handler Patrick Aryee; Meg Tilly (“War Mechanic”) Jaeden Lieberher and Maddie Ziegler (“Book of Henry”); Samira Wiley (“Handmaid’s Tale”; “Orange Is the New Black”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Taylor Schilling (“Orange Is the New Black”); Sabrina Carpenter performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Kim Kardashian West. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Ali Wentworth (“Nightcap”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Natasha Lyonne; Big Boy; Vanessa Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Kelly Osbourne, Frank Grillo (“Kingdom”) and chef Myron Mixon. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Hip-hop artist Vince Staples. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Director Judd Apatow; Tom Papa. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Miley Cyrus performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Trevor Noah; Ilana Glazer; Sam Richardson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Tavis Smiley Director Roger Corman; musicians Taj Mahal and Keb’ Mo’. (N) midnight KOCE

The Late Late Show With James Corden Fred Armisen; Tituss Burgess; Edgar Wright; Gavin DeGraw. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS