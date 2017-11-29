Thursday's TV highlights: 'Mom' on CBS

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Sheldon (Jim Parsons) wants to settle an old grudge after his friends left him out of an investment that could have yielded big profits. Also, a video from 2010 reveals a relationship secret for Leonard and Penny (Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco). Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar and Mayim Bialik also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Supernatural With their search for Jack running into one roadblock after another, Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) reluctantly try to steal a trunk from the demon Barthamus (guest star David Cubitt) in exchange for a locater spell. 8 p.m. KTLA

Gotham Sofia (Crystal Reed) becomes a pawn in Gordon’s (Ben McKenzie) effort to reach an accord with Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor), while Alfred (Sean Pertwee) is concerned by Bruce’s (David Mazouz) behavior. Donal Logue, Morena Baccarin, Erin Richards and Cory Michael Smith also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) wants to prove his genius to a school visitor from NASA, who doesn’t pay much attention to him. Jason Kravits (“The Practice”) guest stars. Zoe Perry, Lance Burton and Annie Potts also star, and Jim Parsons narrates. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Project Runway The designers from this season reunite with Tim Gunn to discuss their experiences and try to get to the bottom of the cheating scandal. 9 p.m. Lifetime

Van Helsing The group is reeling from the disappearance of one of it members and warily accept sanctuary in a town that’s run by a sheriff and his intimidating troops. Meanwhile, Dmitri (Paul Johansson) slowly but inexorably inches closer to achieving a dark goal. Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe and Vincent Gale also star. 9 p.m. Syfy

Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) gets a taste of Adam’s (William Fichtner) world when an accident puts her in a wheelchair temporarily. Anna Faris, Mimi Kennedy, Jaime Pressly and Beth Hall also star. 9 p.m. CBS

The Orville A mysterious spatial anomaly damages the Orville and has pronounced effects on the crew in this new episode. Adrianne Palicki, Seth MacFarlane, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Halston Sage and J Lee also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Life in Pieces At an anniversary dinner, Heather and Tim (Betsy Brandt, Dan Bakkedahl) feel obligated to finish all 20 courses their server (guest star Padma Lakshmi) brings them. 9:30 p.m. CBS

S.W.A.T. When criminals posing as a S.W.A.T. team commit home invasions, Hondo (Shemar Moore) begins to suspect the victims have something in common. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti guest stars as a sports agent. Stephanie Sigman and Alex Russell also star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Menendez Murders: Erik Tells All This new five-part series retells the story of the infamous crime.10 p.m. A&E

The President Show A new holiday episode finds the 45th president of the United States (Anthony Atamanuik) and his vice president (Peter Grosz) celebrating the holiday with a cavalcade of both new and old friends in an hour of music, comedy, jingle bells and dog whistles. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

SPECIALS

A Charlie Brown Christmas Charlie Brown sees materialism during the holidays and needs Linus’ help to learn the true meaning of Christmas, in the animated holiday special that includes “Charlie Brown Christmas Tales,” featuring a vignette for each “Peanuts” character. 8 p.m. ABC

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration Disney’s American tourist resorts in California and Florida are the main settings for this new two-hour special. Musical acts include Ciara, Darius Rucker, Fifth Harmony, Lea Michele (“The Mayor”), Jason Derulo and Hanson. 9 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Pentatonix. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Margot Robbie; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Performance from Cavalia; Heavenly Kime (“Married to Medicine”); chef Cat Cora; Grae Drake, Rotten Tomatoes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Debra Messing; Ben Mendelsohn; Old Dominion performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Diana Ross. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Kevin Nealon (“Man With a Plan”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Seth MacFarlane; Adrianne Palicki; Jaymes Vaughan. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Possible toxic effects of hair treatments; burglars. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Veteran families get a gift; holiday parties; beauty items; avoiding holiday weight gain; Santa. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Carol Burnett; the cast of “Married to Medicine.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil British model Chloe Ayling claims she was abducted by masked men and held for six days. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Chelsea Handler; Sam Smith performs; “Poker Princess” Mary Bloom. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Cleo Anthony (“She’s Gotta Have It”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Henry Louis Gates Jr. (“Finding Your Roots”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Josh Hutcherson; Daveed Diggs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kumail Nanjiani; Kristaps Porzingis; Miguel performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Kate Winslet; Chuck Schumer; Wolf Alice performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Elizabeth Banks; Matt Smith. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Allison Williams; Ben Mendelsohn; Jacob Banks performs; Will Dorsey Jr. performs. (N) 12:36 a.m. KNBC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jennifer Garner; Bryan Cranston. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Tavis Smiley Computer scientist Jaron Lanier. (Part 1 of 2) (N) 1 a.m. KOCE

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Washington Capitals. 4 p.m. FSN

NBA Basketball The Utah Jazz visit the Clippers. 7:30 p.m. FS Prime