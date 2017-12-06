Thursday's TV highlights: 'Psych: The Movie' on USA

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Sheldon and Amy (Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik) apply advanced math techniques to wedding planning, which improves efficiency, but also strips some of the emotion out of the process. Also, the relationship between Raj and Wolowitz (Kunal Nayyar, Simon Helberg) reaches a crisis. Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and Melissa Rauch also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Supernatural Eager to show Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) that he has control of his powers, Jack (Alexander Calvert) seeks Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) with the help of a dreamcatcher (guest star Yadira Guevara-Prip). 8 p.m. KTLA

Gotham Carmine Falcone’s (guest star John Doman) return to the city generates problems for Sofia (Crystal Reed) in the series’ fall finale. Sean Pertwee, David Mazouz, Donal Logue, Morena Baccarin and Robin Lord Taylor also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Young Sheldon Meemaw (Annie Potts) refuses to share her secret recipe for a succulent brisket with George Sr. (Lance Barber) in this new episode. Iain Armitage and Zoe Perry also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Arrow Lance (Paul Blackthorne) is kidnapped by Black Siren and Cayden James (Katie Cassidy, guest star Michael Emerson), who want to exchange him for a weapon of mass destruction. Stephen Amell and Emily Bett Rickards also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

The Great American Baking Show Back again for a limited holiday season run, this competition returns with Ayesha Curry and NFL veteran Anthony “Spice” Adams as hosts, who join culinary experts Paul Hollywood (“The Great British Bake Off”) and Johnny Iuzzini in sampling the contestants’ creations. 9 p.m. ABC

Mom Steven Weber guest stars as Adam’s (William Fichtner) estranged brother, who comes for a visit and takes a shine to Christy (Anna Faris). Allison Janney also stars. 9 p.m. CBS

The Orville Ed and Kelly (Adrianne Palicki, MacFarlane) consider getting back together, but a crisis on a planet from another universe complicates everything in the season finale of the science fiction series. Penny Johnson Jerald and Halston Sage also star. 9 p.m. Fox

S.W.A.T. Hondo (Shemar Moore) makes Jim Street (Alex Russell) the point man in an undercover operation intended to break up a ring that focuses on stealing luxury cars. Aaron Bledsoe guest stars as a teenager who was shot by an ex-S.W.A.T. officer. Stephanie Sigman, Jay Harrington and Kenny Johnson also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Top Chef Talented and ambitious chefs from across the country compete in a series of demanding challenges during a road trip through Colorado, with stops in Denver, Boulder, Telluride and Aspen in the series premiere of the unscripted cooking competition. Host Padma Lakshmi and head judge Tom Colicchio return, joining Gail Simmons and Graham Elliot at judges table. 10 p.m. Bravo

SPECIALS

Shrek the Halls Shrek (voice of Mike Myers) isn’t a Christmas kind of guy, but Princess Fiona (voice of Cameron Diaz) loves the holiday, so he goes along, with a little encouragement from Donkey (voice of Eddie Murphy) and the rest of the fairy-tale gang in this animated holiday special. 8 p.m. ABC

Toy Story That Time Forgot The characters from the animated, Disney-Pixar movies return in this made-for-television holiday special. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Pearl Harbor: Survivors Remember The Dec. 7, 1941, attack on Pearl Harbor is recalled by veterans of the infamous event. 9 p.m. History

MOVIES

32 Pills: My Sister’s Suicide Hope Litoff makes her directorial debut with this personal 2017 documentary, which opens on the day in December 2008 when she found her sister, Ruth, dead. Before killing herself, Ruth had decorated her Manhattan loft and left 15 personalized suicide notes, as well as farewell gifts to friends. 8 p.m. HBO

Psych: The Movie Faux psychic Det. Shawn Spencer (James Roday) and his associate and BFF Burton “Gus” Guster (Dule Hill) open a new office in San Francisco in this new TV movie sequel to the long-running mystery comedy series. Most of the series regulars, including Maggie Lawson and Kirsten Nelson, return. Guests include Zachary Levi, Kurt Fuller and Jimmi Simpson. 8 p.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Writer and producer Norman Lear. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today John Cena and Kate McKinnon. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tiffany Haddish; Ayesha Curry and Anthony “Spice” Adams; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Gedde Watanabe; Rachel Goodwin, NARS Cosmetics; Allison Holker and Stephen “tWitch” Boss. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Alec Baldwin. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Bob Odenkirk; Miranda Cosgrove; James Arthur performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Tiffany Haddish. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show John Amos (“A World Without Color”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Denis Leary; Amy Emmerich; Rachel Platten. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Two people say they were molested by the man who actor Anthony Edwards says molested him as a child. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A boy loses his limbs to meningitis; congestion symptoms lead to a shocking discovery. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve James Roday and Dulé Hill; Nikki Glaser. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:06 a.m. KNBC

Harry Danielle Brooks; Miss New York and Miss New Jersey, This Is Beauty movement; Dawn Russell. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Rene Russo (“Just Getting Started”); chef Jacques Pepin. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman and her boyfriend both insist that he is not abusive. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Allison Janney (“I, Tonya”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Miguel performs. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Tiffany Haddish (“The Last Black Unicorn”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Patton Oswalt; Royal Blood performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS