Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Sultan and the Saint' on KOCE and more

SERIES
Intervention: Opioids in America This off-shoot of the docu-series “Intervention” focuses on people whose lives are falling apart due to their abuse of highly addictive painkillers. 8:04, 9 and 10:05 p.m. A&E
Major Crimes The squad suspects an escaped serial killer may be responsible for a shocking murder in this new two-part episode of the procedural drama. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT
Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Host Andrew Zimmern visits Oslo, Norway, then Key West, Fla., as this foodie travelogue ends its season with back-to-back episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
Village of the Damned This true-crime series, about a small New York town were many people have perished under mysterious circumstances, airs its finale. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery
Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild The rapper’s reboot of the classic game show ends its freshman season. Guests include Method Man and Wiz Khalifa. 10 p.m. TBS
Drop the Mic Early ’90s R&B group Bell Biv Devoe battles a capella group Pentatonix, and “Top Chef’s” Padma Lakshmi takes on “American Idol’s” Randy Jackson in this new episode of the celebrity competition series. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPECIALS
All the Best, All the Worst 2017 This new “CNN Special Report” looks back at the year in politics, sports, media and pop culture. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN
The Profit in Puerto Rico: An American Crisis Investor Marcus Lemonis surveys recovery efforts in the U.S. territory in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC
The 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Singers Gloria Estefan and Lionel Richie, rapper LL Cool J, TV producer Norman Lear and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade are lauded at this year’s ceremony in Washington, D.C. Steven Colbert hosts. 9 p.m. CBS
Secrets of Spanish Florida — A Secrets of the Dead Special Archaeologists and historians explore Spain’s colonization of the region back in the 16th century in this new special narrated by Jimmy Smits. 9 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
The Sultan and the Saint This new docudrama revisits a little-known encounter between al-Malik al-Kamil, a powerful 13th century Muslim ruler, and a pre-sainthood Francis of Assisi on a battlefield during the Crusades. Jeremy Irons narrates. 8 p.m. KOCE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Illusionist Adam Trent; the real “This Is Us” story. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Author Robert Crais (“The Wanted”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Rossen Reports; dangerous toys; fixes for cooking failures. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live with Kelly and Ryan Annette Bening; Josh Lucas. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Must-see movies; Southeast Asian-inspired recipes. 9 a.m. KCOP
The View Nick Jonas; Darlene Love performs. 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Billy Ray Cyrus; Wanda Sykes; Jack Osbourne; Ellen K. 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Greek yogurt; Mary Jo Buttafuoco. 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Makeover; candle explosion; lawsuits against cereal companies. 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Gene Simmons. 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:07 a.m. KNBC
Harry Jacob Tremblay (“Wonder”); Billy Ray Cyrus. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Oprah Winfrey; chef Emeril Lagasse. 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil Three brothers say their mother abandoned them as children. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cate Blanchett; Taylor Kitsch. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Kim Kardashian. 3 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Conan Diego Luna; Aisha Tyler; comic Moses Storm. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso and Watt perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Scaramucci; Bob Odenkirk; Liam Gallagher performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Melissa McCarthy; Octavia Spencer; Dave Franco; Hanson performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jenna Fischer; Andrea Riseborough. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kerry Washington; Method Man; New Politics perform. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; Now, Now performs; artist Shepard Fairey. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College football The UCLA Bruins battle Kansas State in the Cactus Bowl in Phoenix, Ariz. 6 p.m. ESPN
Basketball The Clippers challenge the Sacramento Kings. 7:30 p.m. FS Prime
