Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Sultan and the Saint' on KOCE and more

SERIES

Intervention: Opioids in America This off-shoot of the docu-series “Intervention” focuses on people whose lives are falling apart due to their abuse of highly addictive painkillers. 8:04, 9 and 10:05 p.m. A&E

Major Crimes The squad suspects an escaped serial killer may be responsible for a shocking murder in this new two-part episode of the procedural drama. 9 and 10 p.m. TNT

Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations Host Andrew Zimmern visits Oslo, Norway, then Key West, Fla., as this foodie travelogue ends its season with back-to-back episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel

Village of the Damned This true-crime series, about a small New York town were many people have perished under mysterious circumstances, airs its finale. 10 p.m. Investigation Discovery

Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild The rapper’s reboot of the classic game show ends its freshman season. Guests include Method Man and Wiz Khalifa. 10 p.m. TBS

Drop the Mic Early ’90s R&B group Bell Biv Devoe battles a capella group Pentatonix, and “Top Chef’s” Padma Lakshmi takes on “American Idol’s” Randy Jackson in this new episode of the celebrity competition series. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

All the Best, All the Worst 2017 This new “CNN Special Report” looks back at the year in politics, sports, media and pop culture. 6 and 9 p.m. CNN

The Profit in Puerto Rico: An American Crisis Investor Marcus Lemonis surveys recovery efforts in the U.S. territory in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

The 40th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Singers Gloria Estefan and Lionel Richie, rapper LL Cool J, TV producer Norman Lear and choreographer Carmen de Lavallade are lauded at this year’s ceremony in Washington, D.C. Steven Colbert hosts. 9 p.m. CBS

Secrets of Spanish Florida — A Secrets of the Dead Special Archaeologists and historians explore Spain’s colonization of the region back in the 16th century in this new special narrated by Jimmy Smits. 9 p.m. KOCE

MOVIES

The Sultan and the Saint This new docudrama revisits a little-known encounter between al-Malik al-Kamil, a powerful 13th century Muslim ruler, and a pre-sainthood Francis of Assisi on a battlefield during the Crusades. Jeremy Irons narrates. 8 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Illusionist Adam Trent; the real “This Is Us” story. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Author Robert Crais (“The Wanted”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Rossen Reports; dangerous toys; fixes for cooking failures. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live with Kelly and Ryan Annette Bening; Josh Lucas. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Must-see movies; Southeast Asian-inspired recipes. 9 a.m. KCOP

The View Nick Jonas; Darlene Love performs. 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Billy Ray Cyrus; Wanda Sykes; Jack Osbourne; Ellen K. 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Greek yogurt; Mary Jo Buttafuoco. 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Makeover; candle explosion; lawsuits against cereal companies. 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Gene Simmons. 2 p.m. KNBC, 2:07 a.m. KNBC

Harry Jacob Tremblay (“Wonder”); Billy Ray Cyrus. 2 p.m. KTTV

Rachael Ray Oprah Winfrey; chef Emeril Lagasse. 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil Three brothers say their mother abandoned them as children. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cate Blanchett; Taylor Kitsch. 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Kim Kardashian. 3 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Conan Diego Luna; Aisha Tyler; comic Moses Storm. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kevin Hart; Hailee Steinfeld, Alesso and Watt perform. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anthony Scaramucci; Bob Odenkirk; Liam Gallagher performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Melissa McCarthy; Octavia Spencer; Dave Franco; Hanson performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jenna Fischer; Andrea Riseborough. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kerry Washington; Method Man; New Politics perform. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

Last Call With Carson Daly Kareem Abdul-Jabbar; Now, Now performs; artist Shepard Fairey. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College football The UCLA Bruins battle Kansas State in the Cactus Bowl in Phoenix, Ariz. 6 p.m. ESPN

Basketball The Clippers challenge the Sacramento Kings. 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

