To watch or not watch: notes of an ambivalent Patriots and football fan on the Super Bowl

Oh, speaking of — the Patriots are also now the official team of the right wing. The team's owner sent a Super Bowl ring to his friend President Trump, and Belichick, in a detail finally confirmed this week, once sent a note of gratitude to Trump that became a prop during the campaign. Brady, for his part, was interviewed with a "Make America Great Again" hat perched in his locker in 2016, something the quarterback hasn't talked about since. As a result, rooting for the Patriots now constitutes a form of allegiance to the president, whose repeated fondness for winning as a conceptual ideal means he's been pulling for them too.