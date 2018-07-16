Review: ‘Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind’ is a poignant portrait of a comic giant and his vulnerability

The shape of any documentary is based on access – who wants to talk and the photos and footage you are able to get. Here we get a tape of Williams imitating a teacher in a high school assembly; riffing to drivers of passing cars ("Excuse me, we're conducting an experiment in accidents on highways caused by distractions," "Madame, please, please, I'm making a plea for love"); a cache of photographs by Arthur Grace, who followed him on the road for Newsweek in the post-"Mork" years, when "he was not getting 'first class' treatment in travel or anything else"; messages he left on Billy Crystal's phone, not all as himself; video of his first son's christening.