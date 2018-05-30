'Roseanne' cancellation a huge blow to ABC, but network praised for swift action

But Barr's provocative nature — as well as her recent embrace of far-right politics — made her a lightning rod, both on Twitter, where she shared far-flung conspiracy theories, and on the show. Her character's identification as a supporter of President Trump brought her criticism and congratulations; at a rally two months ago, Trump congratulated Barr on her success after the show earned 18.2 million viewers in its season premiere. "And it was about us!" Trump said as he extended his arms toward his audience.