Larry David, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Jerrod Carmichael and more to join April NRDC benefit 'Stand Up! For the Planet'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Larry David, Martin Short and Tig Notaro are among those scheduled to perform at “Stand Up! For the Planet,” a benefit for the National Resource Defense Council at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills this spring.

Since the election of President Trump, various organizations have benefited from high profile support and fundraising. Celebrities such as pop stars Sia and Grimes and Rosie O’Donnell were among those to match donations to the ACLU in wake of Trump’s judicially thwarted travel bans , and artists such as Best Coast, the National and Common have led recent concerts benefiting Planned Parenthood.

The NRDC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting the environment, an effort that has grown more challenging with recent proposals by the Trump administration to roll back regulatory protections against polluters as well as climate change prevention efforts.

Among the other acts expected to perform at “Stand Up! For the Planet” are Jerrod Carmichael, David’s “Curb Your Enthusiasm” costar J.B. Smoove, “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson and Louis-Dreyfus’ “Veep” costar Tony Hale. More performers are still to be announced. Both David and Louis-Dreyfus are also co-chairs of the event.

“I am honored to be a part of such an amazing cause, especially during this critical time for NRDC,” Louis-Dreyfus said in a statement provided to The Times. “Now more than ever, it’s important for us to join together and push back against the threats the new administration already poses to decades of environmental progress.”

“Stand Up! For the Planet” is scheduled for April 25. Ticket information is still to be announced.

