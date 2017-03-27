Amazon and Barry Jenkins developing adaptation of 'The Underground Railroad'

Barry Jenkins conquered the film world with “Moonlight,” the small-budget movie with the big heart that won best picture at last month’s Academy Awards. And now Jenkins is ready for his next challenge.
Amazon announced Monday that it is developing an hourlong limited drama series based on Colson Whitehead’s National Book Award-winning novel “The Underground Railroad,” to be written and directed by Jenkins.
The project is being developed as script-to-series, meaning that if Amazon signs off on the script, it will forgo the pilot stage and go straight to a series order.
The novel follows a young woman’s bid for freedom in a pre-Civil War South, eventually discovering an actual manifestation of an Underground Railroad, complete with tracks and conductors.
“Going back to ‘The Intuitionist,’ Colson’s writing has always defied convention, and ‘The Underground Railroad is no different,” Jenkins said in a statement released Monday. “It’s a groundbreaking work that pays respect to our nation’s history while using the form to explore it in a thoughtful and original way.”
Joe Lewis, Amazon Studios’ head of comedy, drama and VR. echoed Jenkins sentiments.
“Colson Whitehead’s book is a sweeping, character driven, boundary destroying epic,” he said. “Having Barry bring it to life for Amazon Studios is thrilling. We couldn’t be more excited to see what they create.”
The series will be executive produced by Jenkins’ production company, Pastel, and Brad Pitt’s Plan B.
