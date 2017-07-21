Plus-size retailer Torrid to showcase at New York Fashion Week

Torrid, which designs and retails apparel, lingerie, swimwear, accessories and footwear for the plus-size woman, is the first plus-size women’s fashion brand to present at NYFW: The Shows as part of IMG. The runway show will take place Sept. 12.

The catwalk will be a showcase for the brand’s third annual Model Search competition, serving as the semifinal competitive round for the top 10 finalists. Selected by a panel of judges who include “Project Runway” winner Ashley Nell Tipton, celebrity makeup artist Priscilla Ono and model Candice Huffine, the finalists will walk the runway before going on to a third and final round of competition, where the winner will be selected by Torrid friends and fans.

Torrid’s model search kicked off in May, with online submissions followed this summer by live casting in Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston and Atlanta. The retailer has also extended its search to Canada for the first time, with a live casting in Ontario. Last year, 10,000 women applied. The winner will have the title “Face of Torrid 2018” and will receive a Torrid modeling contract and wardrobe. She will also host Torrid store openings and events as a brand ambassador, will be featured in seasonal fashion campaigns and will appear on the brand’s social media channels throughout the year. Applications are being taken at torrid.com/modelsearch through Aug. 13.

On the runway, Torrid will preview of its spring 2018 collection, featuring 40 looks representing key trends for the upcoming season, including edgy rock ‘n’ roll, romantic boho, hand embroidery and painted elements. The company produces clothing for sizes 10 to 30. NYX Professional Makeup is the official makeup sponsor.

WWD Candice Huffine is featured in Torrid’s fall denim campaign. Candice Huffine is featured in Torrid’s fall denim campaign. (WWD)

“As a brand that is committed to helping all customers find her personal style, we at Torrid feel it is important to showcase the diversity of plus offerings on the most influential stage in fashion,” said Kay Hong, chief executive officer of the Los Angeles-based Torrid, which has more than 500 stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, as well as selling at torrid.com. “Ultimately our objective is to show great fashion combined with body positivity and inclusivity.”

Catherine Bennett, senior vice president and managing director of IMG Fashion, added, “We appreciate the brand’s commitment to size inclusiveness and body-positive message and believe they are an excellent partner as we continue pushing the boundaries of the fashion industry.”

