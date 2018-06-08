From In-N-Out to Chateau Marmont, Anthony Bourdain understood what makes L.A. great

Anthony Bourdain’s rough edges and uncensored way of looking at the world were irresistible to the many fans of his travel food shows, cookbooks and tell-all books on what life was really like in the kitchen.

As the host of “A Cook’s Tour” on Food Network, “Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations” on the Travel Channel and 11 seasons of “Parts Unknown” on CNN, Bourdain brought viewers into his reality and into the homes and kitchens of people around the world. And he spent quite a bit of time in Los Angeles over the years.

“The Los Angeles I love is about the family-run restaurant,” said Bourdain in a recent episode of “Little Los Angeles,” his online miniseries that explored the many neighborhoods of Los Angeles. “This is one of the last major cities for that.”

Visiting the restaurants and bars Bourdain featured on his show and on his Instagram account became a sort of pilgrimage for fans. And it’s a particularly fitting way to honor him. Bourdain was found dead Friday in his hotel room in France, where he was working on an episode of “Parts Unknown.” CNN said he was found hanging in an apparent suicide.

Here’s a look at some of the restaurants, hotels and bars he liked most in Los Angeles.

In-N-Out

Like most visitors to Los Angeles, or at least those who appreciate a good burger, Bourdain appreciated the magic that is In-N-Out. He was often quoted saying he visited every time he came into town. And he couldn’t resist a Double Double.

Chateau Marmont

When he visited Los Angeles, he preferred to stay at the Chateau Marmont in Hollywood. He once told Travel + Leisure magazine that if he had to live out the rest of his days in a hotel, it would not be in Tokyo or Paris. It would be at the Chateau Marmont on Sunset Boulevard. 8221 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, (323) 848-5908, www.chateaumarmont.com.

Cielito Lindo

Cielito Lindo is a restaurant on Olvera Street dating back to 1934. Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times

Bourdain devoted his “Parts Unknown” premiere episode in spring 2017 to Mexican food and culture in Los Angeles. He visited Cielito Lindo, the Olvera Street restaurant that’s been around since 1934, known for its taquitos smothered in avocado sauce. Bourdain ate taquitos and burritos stuffed with beans and machaca with comedian Al Madrigal and Gustavo Arellano, a contributor to The Times and author of “Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America.” E. 23 Olvera St., Los Angeles, (213) 687-4391, www.cielitolindo.org.

We also ran a recipe for that excellent avocado sauce here.

Park’s BBQ

Bourdain had a particular love for Koreatown, the 2.7-square-mile stretch that spanned from Beverly Boulevard to Olympic Boulevard, Crenshaw Boulevard and Vermont Avenue. The restaurants, bars and spas here were the subject of multiple visits and episodes on his shows. And he was especially fond of Park’s BBQ on Vermont Avenue, Jenee Kim’s Korean restaurant lauded for its use Wagyu beef and ggot sal marbled rib-eye. His dish of choice? The tongue. 955 S. Vermont Ave G, Los Angeles, (213) 380-1717, www.parksbbq.com.

Jumbo’s Clown Room

Jumbo's Clown Room in East Hollywood was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite bars. Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times

Bourdain was a fan of the family-owned bar, located in a strip mall in East Hollywood. The bar is known best for its pole dancing, stiff drinks and pictures of clowns on the walls. 5153 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, (323) 666-1187, jumbos.com.

Myung In Dumplings

Bourdain visited the Koreatown restaurant on his CNN show “Parts Unknown.” He sipped on Hite beer and feasted on Wang mandu king dumplings (thick-dough wrapped around pork, kimchi and vegetables) with street artist David Choe. 3109 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, (213) 381-3568.

Tacos Villa Corona

The Atwater Village restaurant is known for its killer breakfast burritos and tacos. Bourdain visited for more than a little of both on his show “No Reservations.” 3185 Glendale Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 661-3458.

Osteria Mozza

Nancy Silverton behind the bar at her restaurant Osteria Mozza. Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times

Bourdain frequented Nancy Silverton’s Italian restaurant and was often quoted saying this is where he brought friends. 6602 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, (323) 297-0100, la.osteriamozza.com.

Musso & Frank Grill

At Musso & Frank Grill in Hollywood, bartender Brian Perrulli creates their classic martini. Mariah Tauger

One of Bourdain’s favorite cocktails was the Negroni (equal parts Campari, sweet vermouth and gin). If you need evidence, see his Instagram account. He was also a fan of the bar at Musso & Frank. And we like to imagine him sipping one, or an ice-cold martini at the Hollywood bar. 6667 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 467-7788, mussoandfrank.com.

If you or a loved one is considering suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-8255.

