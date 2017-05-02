Rustic Canyon group to open a Mexican restaurant called Tallula's

From a new Mexican restaurant by L.A. culinary veterans to a unicorn brunch in Silver Lake, here’s what’s happening in the L.A. food-and-drink world:

New venture: Partners Josh Loeb, Zoe Nathan, Jeremy Fox and Colby Goff of the Rustic Canyon Family of Restaurants (Cassia, Rustic Canyon Wine Bar and Seasonal Kitchen and Huckleberry, to name a few) are to open a Mexican restaurant called Tallula’s on May 9. The restaurant, named after Loeb and Nathan’s daughter, will open in the space previously occupied by Marix, in Santa Monica. Executive chef Mario Alberto’s (formerly of Ysabel and Mo-Chica) menu includes grilled fish tacos on house-made tortillas; heritage turkey enchiladas; and roasted organic chicken with mole casero. Nathan will handle the restaurant’s desserts, with tres leches cake and pan dulce with raw drinking chocolate. Wine director Kathryn Coker (who co-owns Esters Wine Shop & Bar) curated a menu of 30 wines from boutique producers in France, Argentina, Chile and Mexico. 118 Entrada Dr., Santa Monica, (310) 526-0027, www.tallulasrestaurant.com.

Good workout: Charles Olalia, the chef behind the tiny, downtown Filipino restaurant Rice Bar, has created some seasonal menu items for the Los Angeles Athletic Club. The new menu is set to launch May 25. Highlights include a bowl of asparagus, soft-cooked hen egg and quinoa adobo; and mushroom-and-garlic dumplings. Cocktail consultant Marcos Tello of Liquid Assets also created some specialty cocktails for the club, including a watermelon daquiri, made with light rum, demerara sugar, fresh lime and watermelon juice. The club is also soon to open newly remodeled fifth and sixth floors, one of which includes a barbershop with a secret whisky library. 431 W. 7th St., Los Angeles, (213) 625-2211, laac.com.

Diner eats: Rudy and Hudson California Diner, a new diner located inside the Best Western Plus Gateway Hotel in Santa Monica, is now open. Co-owners Lawrence Rudolph (Pitfire Artisan Pizza and American Gonzo Food Corp.) and chef Joe Miller (of the now-closed Joe’s Restaurant and Bar Pintxo) are behind the restaurant, whose menu includes classic diner food such as pulled chicken salad; burgers and brioche French toast. Miller is also making all his own jams, mayonnaise and pickles. The restaurant has a takeaway area with grab-and-go salads and sandwiches, as well as cakes, cookies, muffins, pies and other pastries. 1920 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, (424) 581-6444, www.rudyandhudson.com.

Bar food: The team behind Poppy + Rose and the Peaches’ Smokehouse & Southern Kitchen food truck has partnered with Royal Bar Hollywood owner Josh Kopel to open Bastard Son, inside the Hollywood bar. The Southern-inspired menu includes fried oyster po’ boy sandwiches, crab cake sliders and waffle fries topped with pulled pork. 6541 Hollywood Blvd., #102, Los Angeles, (323) 471-4882, www.bastardsonla.com.

Still hungry? Plan Check Kitchen + Bar has teamed with the band Linkin Park to create a $39 meal pack available through May 31 that includes a tuna tostada, grilled cheese with pork belly, cruller, mandarin orange and black cherry cream soda and a Linkin Park T-shirt. Horse Thief BBQ will be popping up at Highland Park’s Good Housekeeping every Wednesday night from 8 p.m. to midnight, May 3 through August 30. By CHLOE in Silver Lake is launching a Tutti Frutti Unicorn Food beet pancake (it’s gluten-free) in May in conjunction with the upcoming plant-based cookbook “Unicorn Food.” China Cafe, the Grand Central Market counter known for its won ton soup, has reopened after closing last December for renovations. Blue Bottle Coffee has opened a location in Los Feliz on Hillhurst Avenue. STK Los Angeles has a new spring menu with Maine lobster ravioli. Katsuya will donate $2 from every Dragon Jr. Roll (available until May 18) sold to No Kid Hungry. Chefs Daniel Mattern and Roxana Jullapat (formerly of the late Cooks County) are to open Friends & Family, a new restaurant in East Hollywood Early next week.