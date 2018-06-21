Jonathan Gold looks over the 2018 World's 50 Best Restaurants list and names some notable omissions

The excellence of the cooking is almost beside the point at Osteria Francescana — and 11 Madison Park, and Can Roca, and Noma. You expect it to be perfect, the way you expect an opera orchestra to be impeccably rehearsed, but its most important task is to propel the narrative dream. Chef Virgilio Martinez’s Central in Lima, this year’s No. 6, arranges its menu by the altitude in Peru where the food was grown. Mugaritz, at No. 9, flavors its food with the nonaggressive herbs native to its Basque hillside. Den in Tokyo, No. 17, finishes its meals with “Dentucky Fried Chicken,” a demented take on the colonel’s standard. I once spent a page or two of print trying to explain why the experience of plucking a gilded olive from a live olive tree at Can Roca seemed like magic, and I cited more classical sources than in anything I’d written since college.