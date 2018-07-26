L.A. will pay tribute to Jonathan Gold with a ‘city of gold’ this weekend

This Saturday would have been Jonathan Gold’s 58th birthday, and several buildings and monuments around Los Angeles will light up gold that evening to honor the late restaurant critic.
The new L.A. Times headquarters, City Hall and other landmarks around town are participating.
A public tribute event is also being planned for downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 26. More details will be announced in the coming days.
Since Gold’s death on Saturday from pancreatic cancer, The Times has been flooded with messages from readers looking to donate to his family and support causes that were important to the paper’s legendary restaurant critic.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the following nonprofit organizations: L.A. Regional Food Bank, Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, Heal the Bay or Al Otro Lado.
A GoFundMe campaign to help the Gold-Ochoa family with expenses and the children’s education has been set up here.