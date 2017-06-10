Yoga is happening at Bungalow bar in Santa Monica

A new Pilates studio in Brentwood, early morning yoga at a Santa Monica bar, a day-long retreat in downtown Los Angeles and thousands of people meditating in a local park: Put these on your schedule this week.

This weekend — June 10 and 11 -- is the official opening of the new Club Pilates in Brentwood, the latest for the national chain. The 1,000-square-foot spot offers about 45 classes a week, each 50 minutes, spanning eight formats for all levels.

"80% of the classes are classical Pilates reformer," said club general manager Kelly Stoker. "The rest use the Bosu ball, gliders and barre method. There are only 12 reformers in each class, so everyone gets individual attention."

Monthly membership ranges from $109 for four lessons to $224 for unlimited classes based on a three-month commitment, which Stoker says "is the amount of time needed to understand how Pilates can change your body." A 30-minute trial lesson is free. New members who sign up during the opening event get 20% off the first three months.

Info: 11677 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles. ClubPilates.com

Club Pilates A Club Pilates class A Club Pilates class (Club Pilates)

“Summer Sun Yoga” is an hour-long class every Sunday morning til the end of the summer on the terrace at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica.

"It's yoga with a view, and a nice refresher for anyone who might have stayed out late the night before," said Chelsea Kruse, the mind-body manager at Exhale Spa, which is running the class. Also on offer: a yoga class that happens two Sundays a month at the chic nightlife spot the Bungalow.

Info: Summer Sun Yoga takes places 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Sunday through the end of September. Bungalow Yoga takes place 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. on June 11 and June 25, and twice-monthly through the end September. $27 per class. New customers get two for the price of one. 101 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica. ExhaleSpa.com

Exhale Spa Bungalow yoga Bungalow yoga (Exhale Spa)

June 10 is Global Wellness Day and reason enough for the spa at the Ritz-Carlton in downtown Los Angeles to hold its Wellness Retreat. The June 11 event starts with a 90-minute classic Hatha Flow yoga and meditation session, and fresh-pressed juice.

"An herbalist will demonstrate how to make herbal remedies using herbs from our rooftop garden," said Kory Keith, director of the spa at the hotel. "Guests can make tinctures and scrubs to take home." The day, which also includes a bento box lunch, ends with a 50-minute massage or facial from a curated list.

Info: From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 11, the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, 900 W. Olympic Blvd. $295 per person. Reservations: (213) 743-8800. ritzcarlton.com

Ritz-Carlton Rooftop yoga Rooftop yoga (Ritz-Carlton)

Los Angeles entrepreneur and former music industry executive Adrian Vallera is a regular on the music/yoga festival circuit, but knows that such events are not always practical -- or affordable -- to get to.

"This is open to anyone," said Vallera, founder of the company Disclosurefest, and organizer of the June 17 Mass Meditation Initiative in downtown Los Angeles.

The day-long, family-friendly free event is designed "to help activate people on the cusp" of better living, said Vallera -- whether that is changing their diet or exploring yoga and meditation. "We're here to cheer that on," he said. Visitors can try out a series of yoga classes from Vinyasa Flow to Kundalini, as well as tai chi and sound baths, or attend workshops in plant-based cooking, using essential oils, astrology and Ayurveda. Vegan food vendors will be on site.

Info: From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 17. A mass meditation is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N. Spring St., downtown Los Angeles. Event is free, register for tickets at disclosurefest.com

Disclosurefest Meditation in DTLA. Meditation in DTLA. (Disclosurefest)

