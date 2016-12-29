7 L.A.-specific resolutions to make in 2017

Lose weight, save money, read the classics. Whatever. Everyone makes the same resolutions every year, and no one ever does them. This year, try something a little closer to home — and a little easier to pull off.

We’ve come up with some ideas for New Year’s resolutions that can be accomplished only in L.A. Start planning your 2017 accordingly.

1. Finally see all of the smaller museums in Los Angeles

Hopefully, by this point, you’ve paid a visit to LACMA. But what about the Getty Center, the Griffith Observatory, the Hammer Museum, the Huntington Library or Descanso Gardens? Make 2017 the year you finally take in all of the city’s cultural offerings (and get some great Instagram photos in the process.)

2. Take the new Expo Line to the beach

It’s not exactly beach weather right now, but sunny skies are never far off in Southern California. The next time the ocean is calling your name, take L.A.’s shiny new Expo Line out there, and avoid spending half the day hunting for a parking spot.

Oh, and once you’re there …

The Expo Line train runs to Santa Monica. Christina House / For The Times

3. Learn to surf

Surfing is an integral part of California culture. If you haven’t caught a wave, can you even call yourself a true Californian? The coast is dotted with places where you can get lessons. Even if you hate it, at least you can say you tried.

4. Visit Catalina Island

More than a million people visit Catalina Island every year. Become one of them in 2017. If you plan your visit in advance you can ride there for free on your birthday. And if the Avalon beachfront seems too touristy for you, check out the rugged side of Catalina Island.

Boats dots Avalon harbor near the Avalon Casino on Catalina Island. Christina House / For The Times

5. See a movie outside of the regular theater

There’s nothing like seeing a big-budget blockbuster in the Cinerama Dome at the Arclight. But you’re missing out if you’re only seeing the latest releases. We’re in the heart of the movie industry here in Southern California. Theaters like the Egyptian, the New Beverly, the Nuart and the Cinefamily show old movies, independent films and other quirky creations.

6. Go on L.A. hikes that aren’t Runyon Canyon

Runyon is a great place to hike — and even greater now that the renovation is complete. But don’t limit yourself to just one scenic hike: See them all. The ultimate Griffith Park hike will score you the ultimate L.A. selfie in front of the Hollywood sign. This alternate route to the sign will take you past the Bronson Caves — better known as the Batcave from the 1960s “Batman” series. If you’re looking for something a little less crowded, try one of these four local hikes in Elysian Park, Fryman Canyon, Elyria Canyon Park and the Upper Franklin Canyon Reservoir. Want even more walks? Check out latimes.com/lawalks.

Several hiking trails take you up by the Hollywood sign. Annie Wells / Los Angeles Times

7. Cross a few things off the J. Gold 101 list

Every year, our restaurant critic, Jonathan Gold, lists the best restaurants in Los Angeles. They range from ritzy seafood spots to humble food trucks. How many have you visited? If you’d like an immediate personalized recommendation, chat with GoldBot — our Facebook Messenger version of the man himself.