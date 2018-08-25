Grab-and-go Labor Day snacks to make your vegan, GF, Paleo pals happy

Throw a few of these in the ice chest: Bos Iced Tea is a new ready-to-drink beverage in fun flavors (yuzu!) and enhanced with organic rooibos, a plant native to South Africa rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. Each slender, colorful can contains the equivalent of one brewed cup of rooibos, which should make you feel a little better about chugging it down. (A 12-ounce can contains 70 calories.) Other flavors include peach, lime and ginger, lemon and berry.