Grab-and-go Labor Day snacks to make your vegan, GF, Paleo pals happy

Your Labor Day celebration might include creamy potato salad, chicken wings and grill-tops sizzling with burgers. But keep on hand some store-bought chips, dips, drinks and desserts for guests whose diets might run to vegan/vegetarian/gluten-free/Paleo. Here are some better-for-you and tasty treats to console you while bidding adieu — sob! — to summer.
For those avoiding carbs and grains but craving a good chip, Boulder-based Wilde recently launched Chicken Chips: lean, antibiotic-free, lightly crisped chicken breast combined with a sprinkling of cassava root tapioca flour and seasonings. The chips can be munched on their own, used with dips or tossed atop a salad. They contain 7 grams of protein per serving and 10 grams of carbohydrates per serving. (Typical chips have 2 grams of protein and upward of 15 grams of carbohydrates per serving.)
Info: The product comes in four flavors; Barbecue, Sea Salt & Vinegar, Buffalo and Jalapeno. $3.99 per bag. Available at Sprouts and Whole Foods. wildebrands.com
::
If you’re looking for a grab-and-go dip to bring to a party, guacamole is always a winner. If you’re looking for something with a little more flair but still vegan, there’s Wholly Guacamole’s Layered Dip Black Bean Over Guacamole, which skips the cheese and sour cream that often accompany layered dips but still has plenty of flavor. The dip goes great with chips or as a topping on veggie burgers. Per ounce: 50 calories.
Info: $2.99 to $3.49 at Vons and Albertsons. eatwholly.com
::
Throw a few of these in the ice chest: Bos Iced Tea is a new ready-to-drink beverage in fun flavors (yuzu!) and enhanced with organic rooibos, a plant native to South Africa rich in antioxidants and vitamin C. Each slender, colorful can contains the equivalent of one brewed cup of rooibos, which should make you feel a little better about chugging it down. (A 12-ounce can contains 70 calories.) Other flavors include peach, lime and ginger, lemon and berry.
Info: Available at Sprouts, Whole Foods and Erewhon Natural Foods. $1.99 a can. bosbrands.com
::
And for dessert: Make sure a couple of these vegan confections are in your freezer. From My/Mo comes Mochi Cashew Cream Frozen Dessert; a cream made from cashew milk is stuffed inside a sweet, rice flour dough for a neat, sweet bite of 100 calories per piece. Flavors include classics like vanilla, strawberry and chocolate, as well as salted caramel.
Info: $6.99 for a box of six at Ralphs, Vons, Sprouts. mymochi.com