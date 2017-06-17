Protect yourself from summer's harsh rays with these sun-protection clothing picks

Hey, sporty!

You already know you need to slather on the sunscreen when you’re outdoors this summer. But here’s another tool in your arsenal: UV-blocking sun-protective clothing.

Look for clothing that boasts a high Ultraviolet Protection Factor and one that’s been pre-treated with UV-blocking chemicals or made with a specialty fabric, or a dense-weave fabric. (What does UPF mean? A UPF of 50, for example, allows only 1/50th of UV radiation to pass through the garment.)

“You don’t always have to seek out clothing with the UPF rating,” said David Andrews, a senior scientist for the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit agency that specializes in research and advocacy. “But if you’re spending significant time in the sun or you’re going to be at high altitude, the beach or on the water, you may want to seek out clothing that’s been rated and offers a high rate of protection.”

Here are a few to check out:

If you like water sports…

Adam Secore Mott 50 Kelly swim one piece Mott 50 Kelly swim one piece (Adam Secore)

This L.A. brand sells UPF 50+ swim and activewear styles, including the Mott 50 Kelly Swim One Piece ($125. mott50.com) and their bestselling Sonja Swim Dress and Mini Mila Pink Emoji activewear for kids. $118 and $44. Mott50.com

If you like to walk...

Coolibar (Coolibar)

Sizzle not when summer in SoCal gets ultrahot. ThisUPF 50+ Coolibar Ultra-Sun Hat ($55, coolibar.com) has a removable, ventilated face and neck drape. Or bask beautifully in their wide-brimmed Beach Hat. $49.50. Coolibar.com

If you like to run…

ExOfficio (ExOfficio)

The ExOfficio Sol Cool Hoodie ($90, ExOfficio.com) is made with UPF 50+ moisture-wicking fabric and underarm mesh ventilation. Drive much? Yes, us too. Protect your hands and arms from sun and bugs with BugsAway Sol Cool Glove/Arm Sleeves. $40. ExOfficio.com

If you like to hike…

REI (REI)

You don’t have to fry to stay fit on your hike this summer, with the co-op Sahara Tech long-sleeve shirt ($54.50, rei.com). Highlights include UPF 50+ protection, underarm mesh ventilation and backpack-friendly seams. Also a good option for your walking-around-a-hot-city summer vacation plans: Matching REI Co-op Sahara Convertible Pants or REI Co-op Screeline Pants. $64.50 and $79.95. Rei.com

If you like to surf…

Jim Russi OKIINO âSurf Leggingsâ ($118, okiino.com) Hey yogi-surfers, SF friends Angeline Kung (formerly at Lululemom) and Robyn Tosik developed these multi-functional UPF 50+ leggings just for you! Help protect your legs from sunburn while your adventurous soul is riding waves then get flexible practicing Warrior II pose back on dry land. The print was created in collaboration with Venice Beach designer Amanda Herrin. Bonus: OKIINO donates a percentage of sales to nonprofits: 5 Gyres, Skin Cancer Foundation and Surf For Life.

San Francisco friends Angeline Kung, formerly at Lululemom, and Robyn Tosik developed these multi-functional UPF 50+ leggings just for yogi surfers who want to protect legs from sunburn while riding waves and perfecting their Warrior II pose back on dry land. The print was created in collaboration with Venice Beach designer Amanda Herrin. Bonus: Okiino donates a percentage of sales to nonprofits. $118. Okiino.com

If you like to ski

Smith (Smith)

Because in California we head to the ocean in the morning and to the slopes in the afternoon because we can. (Mammoth is planning on staying open until July 4th.) You can bet that summer’s high-altitude mountain sun will be searingly strong. These Smith I/O with ChromaPop Snow Goggles feature a quick-release lens-change system and anti-fog technology. $210. SmithOptics.com

