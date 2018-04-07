Heading to Coachella? Here are some packing tips

It's the first rule of music festivals: Hydrate, hydrate, hydrate. If you're bored with basic H20, try a bottle of Detoxwater, a vitamin-loaded, aloe-infused beverage that keeps the system hydrated and wards off the effects of alcohol, sun exposure and other transgressions. The latest flavor in the lineup is Cryptokiwi, which has cucumber and kiwi in addition to organic agave nectar, lemon juice and electrolytes. Other flavors include Peachberry, Appleberry and Pinamint. Each bottle contains just 30 calories.