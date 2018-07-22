That time Jonathan Gold saved the struggling Night+Market from closure

Gold gave him the advice that the chef said he will never forget: “He said, ‘No, no, no, don’t change anything. What you do is good enough. Don’t try to impress him.’ It was insane. Here I am, I’m in my 20s, just starting out, I didn’t go to cooking school, I didn’t really know how to run a restaurant, and here’s this guy telling me, ‘Don’t feel the need to do anything more than what you do, because what you do is good enough.’ It was unreal. It was surreal, what he did for me, what he gave me that day, it’s something I now live by.”