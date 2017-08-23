Our 12 favorite products from the new Ellen DeGeneres cat line for PetSmart

As a designer, Ellen DeGeneres has matched her role as talk-show host: She has created a line of cat accessories so whimsical they will put a smile on your face.

Conceivably inspired by her multiple pets at home, the comedian expanded her ED Ellen DeGeneres dog line for PetSmart this month to include more than 20 new cat items.

The affordable line includes adorable burlap stuffed owls, fish and mouse toys, feathered balls and teasers, even a hanging kitty-shaped scratching post.

One can only hope she has an equally appealing litter box concept up her sleeve for the future.

Target Boots & Barkley triangle multi cuddler pet bed, $19.99. Boots & Barkley triangle multi cuddler pet bed, $19.99. (Target)

In more pet news, Target unveiled new toys and treats from Bark (makers of subscription service BarkBox) this month and expanded its Boots & Barkley line to include more than 200 new items for cats and dogs. In addition, Target is offering natural food options from Blue Buffalo for the first time.

Looking ahead, style blogger Kate Arend’s first pet collection — think festive buffalo check bowls, PJs, bandannas and antler headbands — will hits select Target stores Oct. 31 in time for the holidays.

