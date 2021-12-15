Image

25 essential items to bring to the desert so you can luxuriate properly at the BNB

By Marques HarperDeputy Features Editor 
A collage of a desert landscape with a bike, shoes, clothing and people.
(Steve Haney/@visionscollage / For The Times)

This story is part of Image issue 8, “Deserted,” a supercharged experience of becoming and spiritual renewal. Enjoy the trip! (Wink, wink.) See the full package here.

Boy Smells

A package of three Boy Smells scented votive candles
(Nordstrom)

Scent your home with glee this season with this Boy Smells candle set featuring a trio of 3-ounce votives with fancy names and smells: Figurare, Broken Rosary and De Nîmes. $58. nordstrom.com

Joanna Vargas

Bottles and boxes from the Joanna Vargas All Aglow Holiday Kit
(Joanna Vargas)

It has been a year, hasn’t it? Give your skin some major TLC with the Joanna Vargas All Aglow Holiday Kit including Vitamin C face wash, rejuvenating serum and Glow to Go mask set. $215. joannavargas.com

Lapima

Lapima sunglasses have a thick curvy frame.
(Lapima)

We’re in L.A., and that means you need to protect your eyes while looking spot-on wearing your stylish sunglasses. Add Lapima’s oversized, blue-gradient Mafalda sunnies — a delightful throwback style — to your growing collection. $510. us.lapima.com

Balenciaga

Orange crew socks with a black Balenciaga logo
(Balenciaga)
Pause the sneaker hunt and rest. Give your feet some love and luxury with these bright athletic socks featuring a Balenciaga logo. $150. nordstrom.com

Marie France Van Damme

Loungewear set with a black palm frond design
(Marie France Van Damme)

Step up your at-home style game with print-heavy loungewear sets from the Marie France Van Damme label. $980. mariefrancevandamme.com

Prada

Dark blue fragrance bottle with a red Prada label
(Prada)

We know angels wear Prada too. This season make Prada’s Luna Rossa Ocean eau de toilette (a combination of bergamot, lavender, patchouli and other fragrant ingredients) your signature scent. $75 for 50 milliliters. prada.com

Rimowa

A red wheeled suitcase
(Rimowa)

It’s time to fly. Stand out at Los Angeles International Airport with a bright red version of Rimowa’s Essential luggage. $690-$1,120. rimowa.com

Rowing Blazers X Fila

A fleece jacket with a colorful all-over print
(Rowing Blazer X Fila Magic Line)

Give your wardrobe a punch of color. Rowing Blazers and Fila have teamed up for a series of bold, cheery and wild pieces including this fleece pullover. $160. rowingblazers.com

Skims

A beige zippered hoodie
(Skims)
Turn up the comfy and cozy factor wearing this soft Skims zippered hoodie (available in sizes from XXS to 5X and in seven colors) as you finish your holiday shopping. $78. skims.com

Toms x West Elm

Fleece-lined slip-on footwear with a colorful pattern
(John Duarte)

Toms and West Elm got together to make some festive, Earth-friendly holiday footwear for men, women and children (and a limited-edition throw). $36.95-$64.95 for footwear. toms.com

Vince

A dark gray satin bathrobe.
(Vince)

You’ve treated everyone. Now treat yourself for Christmas with this satin robe from Vince that comes in the colors sand white and dark water. $395. vince.com

Volley Club

A man sits in a convertible car with the door open, wearing a blue hoodie with the word "Volley" in white script.
(Volley Club)

Sometimes you want to remember your good ol’ high school days, right? (Well, only the good parts.) Check out this throwback Volley Club French terry hoodie and make memories anew. $178. volley.la

Aurate X Halston

A woman wearing silver jewelry leans her head against a white brick wall.
(Aurate X Halston)

Give your special someone new earrings this holiday season. Jewelry brand Aurate and ’70s-label favorite Halston have teamed up on the Muse Collection, 12 fine-jewelry pieces. $160-$1,500. auratenewyork.com

Nana Jacqueline

A flouncy red long-sleeved, short-legged jumpsuit with bow neckline.
(Nana Jacqueline)

Pop on this festive bow-neckline Averi jumpsuit (you’ll need to preorder it) for your New Year’s Eve gathering in Palm Springs. $459. nanajacqueline.com

John Lobb

A zip-top leather pouch
(John Lobb)

What to get the sophisticated executive on your shopping list? This large pouch from British brand John Lobb is ready for its under-the-tree debut. (The brand opened its doors this year in Beverly Hills.) This pouch is available in three colors. $620. johnlobb.com

Van Cleef & Arpels

A round pendant necklace shows a Capricorn goat in gold against a green background.
(Van Cleef & Arpels)

You’re all about the tales of the zodiac. (Who isn’t?) Get your hands (and vibes) on Van Cleef & Arpels’ new Zodiaque collection necklaces, including this one for Capricorns in rose gold and amazonite. $21,000. vancleefarpels.com

evolvetogether

A line of white tubes and bottles with small black type on them.
(Charlie Bennet)

Celebrities have been wearing this Earth-inspired brand’s facial masks left and right during the pandemic. Evolvetogether has a new line of natural deodorant (mini multipacks available), hand sanitizer (refill sets available) and hand cream that feature the names of familiar places: Malibu, Tulum, Monaco and Havana. $18-$25. evolvetogether.com

Yony

A man dressed head to toe in checked flannel leans against a wall.
(Yony)

The fall and winter 2021 versions of Yony’s staple contrast flannel button-down and contrast flannel pants come in a desert colorway, and the flannel itself is from Japan. (The L.A.-based label has a store on South La Brea Avenue.) $255 each for button-down top and pants. yony.com

BTFL

A long-sleeve denim shirt with darker denim patches
(BTFL)

L.A. is the land of denim. L.A. brand BTFL’s cargo shirt is made from Japanese denim and comes patched with cotton patchwork fabric. Pro tip: Wear this one unbuttoned and over a T-shirt. $350. btflstudio.com

Saint Laurent Rive Droite

A black Saint Laurent e-bike
(Saint Laurent)

Forget about your Tesla. Cruise through Santa Monica in style with this Saint Laurent X Super73 S2 Electric Bike, a collaboration with the Orange County manufacturer. (On the tires of this aluminum-alloy bike, you’ll find the Saint Laurent name.) $6,500. ysl.com

Longchamp

A black canvas backpack
(Christophe Petiteau)

The Boxford canvas backpack from Longchamp is inspired by hiking but perfect for a downtown L.A. meeting of the minds. (It comes in blue, brown and black, and has leather trim.) $460. longchamp.com

Potent Goods

A black Potent Goods Offline puffer with white design
(Potent Goods)

It’s puffer season in more ways than one. Add cannabis-fashion label Potent Goods’ Offline California Puffer, which features a botanic print and a drawstring waist, to your winter wardrobe. $350. potentgoodsla.com

Siblings

White packaging with black lettering that says "Siblings 12 Mint Cannabis Sage"
(Colin J. Miller)

Ever wonder what the scent of cannabis, mint and sage is like? You’re in luck. Fan-favorite candle brand Siblings recently debuted its Scent No. 12 candle kit. $26. siblings.co

Zegna

Dark gray Zegna sneakers with orange laces and details
(Zegna)

Who are we kidding? You can’t stop adding kicks to your closet. (We were testing you earlier.) Zegna’s #UseTheExisting Triple-Stitch sneakers in dark gray 14milmil14 wool are all luxe and feature a leather lining and repurposed materials. They are easy to slip on and off this OOO holiday season during that much-needed break. $750. zegna.com

Flora Mirabilis

A white bottle with a round wood stopper and a floral design around the words "Flora Mirabilis"
(Flora Mirabilis)

This face oil comes from brand founder and aesthetician Jordan LaFragola. For the chemical-conscious or vegan Angeleno, here’s the best part: The oil is made in small batches using 10 plant-based ingredients. $120 for 30 milliliters. floramirabilis.com

Marques Harper

Marques Harper is a deputy features editor at the Los Angeles Times and the deputy editor of Image magazine. He previously covered fashion for the Austin American-Statesman and media and culture for the Roanoke Times. A native of New Jersey, he has a B.A. in English from Rutgers University. He is pursuing a master’s degree in digital media management from the University of Southern California.

