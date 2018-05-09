Where to watch the royal wedding at L.A.-area pubs and tea parlors

Royal wedding devotees — at least those unwilling to crash the real festivities by insisting they know Meghan Markle from Immaculate Heart High School, and get removed by the Household Cavalry — can still enjoy the pomp and pageantry with fellow fans at several spots around Southern California.
Here are a few we found:
The Cat & Fiddle pub in Hollywood is hosting an all-night "Royal Wedding Slumber Party," and owner Paula Gardner is encouraging patrons to come celebrate in pajamas, onesies, lingerie and fascinators — the precarious and ostentatious ladies' headgear constructed for such special events.
Its festivities start Friday with a late-night happy hour from 11 p.m.-1 a.m. Then, the ticketed party begins at 2 a.m., featuring trivia, signature mocktails — the Bloody Harry and the Meghan Sparkle — and the raffle of a round-trip ticket to London on Air New Zealand. Food will include traditional ginger-walnut scones and sausage rolls.
Presale tickets are available at Eventbrite.com for $25, while admission is $30 at the door.
For those who'd rather sleep in, the pub is also hosting a "proper English tea" from 2-5 p.m. Saturday with replays of the nuptials.
"It's such a huge event, not just for the Brits, but for everyone," Gardner said.
Cat & Fiddle Pub, 742 N. Highland Ave., Hollywood, (323) 468-3800. thecatandfiddle.com, eventbrite.com
::
If a royal wedding is the Super Bowl for celebrity-watchers, Ye Olde King's Head pub in Santa Monica is holding a doubleheader of sorts Saturday.
At 9:30 a.m., it's airing the FA Cup final, essentially the Super Bowl of English soccer, as Manchester United and Chelsea vie for the Football Association championship. But after the footy fans clear out, said operations manager Lisa Powers, the wedding guests will arrive. "It's a totally different crowd."
The pub has two sittings for high tea, at noon and 3 p.m., but both are sold out. Powers said walk-ins are welcome to the rest of the pub, though, for other food and drink and replays of the wedding. It also has souvenirs for sale in its shop.
"We're encouraging people to come along and have some English food and some English drink, to wear a nice hat, fascinators — get people feeling like they're part of the wedding," she said.
The King's Head is also serving pre-wedding tea, from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, and those spots are still available, for $30 per person.
Ye Olde King's Head, 116 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica, (310) 451-1402. yeoldekingshead.com
::
The Langham Huntington hotel in Pasadena is serving its traditional "Afternoon Tea with Wedgwood" in the Lobby Lounge, adding a royal wedding twist — cookies decorated with images of the couple.
The tea will keep its normal Saturday schedule, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and pricing — $62 per person, or $21 for children 4-12. The Royal Tea, which also includes champagne, is $85 per person. Reservations are required. The hotel will air a replay of the wedding during the tea.
The Langham Huntington, 1401 South Oak Knoll Ave., Pasadena, (626) 585 6218. langhamhotels.com
::
The Rose Tree Cottage in Pasadena will supplement its normal 1 p.m. Saturday tea with replays of the Harry and Meghan wedding. Owner Mary Fry suggests that guests dress up in the spirit of the wedding, in "bridesmaid dresses, veils or whatever they have in their cupboard."
Tea is $59.50 per person, and only 30 seats are available. Reservations required.
Fry will miss the tea, though — she's leading a touring group to England for the wedding, and said she'll give live updates to her clientele back at the cottage.
Rose Tree Cottage, 801 S. Pasadena Ave., Pasadena, (626) 793-3337. rosetreecottage.com
::
The Olde Ship pub and restaurant in Fullerton is hosting a brunch starting at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, along with replays of the wedding, said manager Lynne Waterson.
"We're encouraging people to dress in their Sunday best," she said, and also join in the planned hat and fascinator competition.
Reservations are required, and the $45 per person admission includes champagne, wedding cake and the regular brunch menu, with the addition of some specialty items such as scones. It'll also have a charity raffle of goody bags and wedding memorabilia, she said, with the proceeds going to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution, a nearly 200-year-old lifeguard and search-and-rescue organization in Britain and Ireland.
The pub's sister location in Santa Ana is having an FA Cup viewing party, but may switch to a wedding festivities afterward, if Fullerton fills up, Waterson said.
The Olde Ship, 709 N. Harbor Blvd., Fullerton, (714) 871-7447. theoldeship.com
::
The White Harte Public House will stay open all night for a live viewing party, reprising their fete from 2011, when Prince William and Kate Middleton wed. But this celebration should be different, said owner Golriz Moeini, with Meghan Markle joining the royal family.
"Because she's an L.A. girl, I think we all should be watching this at 4 a.m.," she said.
Reservations and fancy dress are encouraged but not required. And pub-goers will get champagne and lemon-elderberry wedding cake, just like the guests across the pond.
"The whole point is celebrating the wedding here and feeling like they're in London," Moeini said. "People should be drinking champagne and celebrating, even if they're not invited to the wedding." She said additional details about the party will go on the pub's Facebook page.
The White Harte Public House, 22456 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, (818) 224-3822. whitehartepub.com