"This is not a drill. Repeat this is not a drill,” the National Weather Service said Sunday, urging people living below Oroville Dam to evacuate.
More than 100,000 people were told to evacuate because of a “hazardous situation” involving the Northern California dam's emergency spillway. At one point, the NWS warned that the auxiliary spillway was expected to fail and could send an “uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.” However, by late Sunday night, officials said the immediate threat had passed because water had stopped washing over the emergency spillway.
- The mass evacuations cap a week of frantic efforts to prevent flooding as the reservoir behind America’s tallest dam reached capacity and its main spillway was severely damaged.
- On Saturday, water levels rose so high that an emergency spillway was used for the first time. Officials initially believed the measure worked. But Sunday afternoon, as more water from record storms flowed into Lake Oroville, officials detected a hole in the emergency spillway and eventually ordered the evacuations.
- By late Sunday, the crisis at the Oroville Dam eased somewhat, as the water level at the reservoir dropped. That halted water flow from a damaged emergency spillway that officials feared could collapse. But officials stressed that the situation is still dangerous and that evacuations should continue.
- A failure of the emergency spillway could cause huge amounts of water to flow into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville, and other waterways.
- Gov. Jerry Brown issued an emergency order aimed at bolstering the state's response to the crisis.
At Chico fairgrounds, evacuees get food and rest, but worries persist
|Melanie Mason
David Town, 48, had been on a "midlife adventure" for the last two months, hitchhiking from his home in Ventura and making his way up north.
But that adventure took an unexpected twist Sunday night, when the bus he was riding en route to Oroville — where he had planned to visit a friend — abruptly turned around and left him at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico with other flood evacuees.
But, looking at the bright side, he said it was all very calm and organized. And people "were being fed right off the bat."
After spending Sunday night on a cot and filling up on a breakfast of pancakes, sausage and eggs, Town said his first order of business was to track down his friend.
"I'm so glad to be here at the right moment and be able to lend a hand if she needs it," Town said. After that, he'll continue on with his adventure. Next stop: Reno.
Isaac Loseth wasn't so thrilled.
The 18-year-old lives near the Thermalito Afterbay, a reservoir southwest of Oroville Dam that serves as a warming basin for water that's used for agricultural purposes. If the levees around the afterbay breach, "our house would be flooded," Loseth said.
For Loseth, the atmosphere at the Chico fairground Sunday night was "hectic" and "uptight." But after spending the night in the fairground parking lot in his grandparents' RV, he detected a calmer mood Monday morning as he walked his dog through the fairgrounds.
"I think they made the right call as a safety precaution," he said. "Better safe than sorry."
Loseth said he hoped to return home today but knew that additional storms are forecast for later this week. If he has to evacuate again, he said, "it's all right."
Pablo Machado, 71, of Oroville, also spent Sunday night at the fairgrounds, with his wife and sister-in-law, and was checking in early Monday with a daughter in Sacramento to get the latest updates on the situation.
He was heartened, he said, to hear that things seemed to be improving at the dam.
Although he was eager to get home, he said, he agreed with the decision to evacuate.
"These are natural occurrences," he said in Spanish, shrugging. "What can you do about it?"