At Chico fairgrounds, evacuees get food and rest, but worries persist

David Town, 48, had been on a "midlife adventure" for the last two months, hitchhiking from his home in Ventura and making his way up north.

But that adventure took an unexpected twist Sunday night, when the bus he was riding en route to Oroville — where he had planned to visit a friend — abruptly turned around and left him at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico with other flood evacuees.

But, looking at the bright side, he said it was all very calm and organized. And people "were being fed right off the bat."

After spending Sunday night on a cot and filling up on a breakfast of pancakes, sausage and eggs, Town said his first order of business was to track down his friend.

"I'm so glad to be here at the right moment and be able to lend a hand if she needs it," Town said. After that, he'll continue on with his adventure. Next stop: Reno.

Isaac Loseth wasn't so thrilled.

The 18-year-old lives near the Thermalito Afterbay, a reservoir southwest of Oroville Dam that serves as a warming basin for water that's used for agricultural purposes. If the levees around the afterbay breach, "our house would be flooded," Loseth said.

For Loseth, the atmosphere at the Chico fairground Sunday night was "hectic" and "uptight." But after spending the night in the fairground parking lot in his grandparents' RV, he detected a calmer mood Monday morning as he walked his dog through the fairgrounds.

"I think they made the right call as a safety precaution," he said. "Better safe than sorry."

Loseth said he hoped to return home today but knew that additional storms are forecast for later this week. If he has to evacuate again, he said, "it's all right."

Pablo Machado, 71, of Oroville, also spent Sunday night at the fairgrounds, with his wife and sister-in-law, and was checking in early Monday with a daughter in Sacramento to get the latest updates on the situation.

He was heartened, he said, to hear that things seemed to be improving at the dam.

Although he was eager to get home, he said, he agreed with the decision to evacuate.

"These are natural occurrences," he said in Spanish, shrugging. "What can you do about it?"