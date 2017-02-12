"This is not a Drill. Repeat this is not a drill,” the National Weather Service said Sunday, urging people living below Oroville Dam to evacuate. The evacuation was ordered because of a “hazardous situation” involving the Northern California dam's emergency spillway. The National Weather Service said the auxiliary spillway is expected to fail and could send an “uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.”
Sandbags and rocks will be used to try to plug a hole in Oroville Dam's emergency spillway
|Matt Hamilton
After discovering a hole in Oroville Dam's emergency spillway, officials said late Sunday that they will attempt to plug it using sandbags and rocks. But they stressed the situation remains dangerous and urged thousands of residents downstream to evacuate to higher ground.
Video from television helicopters Sunday evening showed water flowing into a parking lot next to the dam, with large flows going down both the damaged main spillway and the emergency spillway.
They also showed lines of cars getting out of downtown Oroville. An evacuation center was set up at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds in Chico.
Officials feared a failure of the emergency spillway could cause huge amounts of water to flow into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville, and other waterways. The result could be flooding and levee failures for miles south of the dam, depending on how much water is released.
Oroville Dam spillway expected to fail; residents ordered to evacuate
|Matt Hamilton
Residents of Oroville and nearby towns were ordered to immediately evacuate Sunday after a “hazardous situation” developed involving an emergency spillway at the Oroville Dam.
The National Weather Service said the auxiliary spillway at the Oroville Dam was expected to fail about 5:45 p.m., which could send an “uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.”
Those in Oroville, a city of about 16,000 people, were asked to flee northward toward Chico. In Yuba County, those in the valley areas were urged to take routes to the east, south or west.
“This is not a drill. This is not a drill. Repeat this is not a drill,” the National Weather Service said. Authorities urged residents to contact neighbors and family members and reach out to the elderly and assist them in evacuating.
The Butte County Sheriff’s Department and the state Department of Water Resources said the failure of the auxiliary spillway — a 1,700-foot-long hillside route — was caused by “severe erosion.”
The evacuations marked a dramatic turn of events at the nation’s tallest dam. For several days, officials have been trying to figure out how to get water out of Lake Oroville after the main spillway was damaged.
The emergency spillway had never been used before — and until the last few hours it seemed to be working well. But water from rain and snow continued to flow into Lake Oroville at a rapid pace, causing the water level to rise to emergency levels.
Lake Oroville is the linchpin of California’s state water movement system, sending water from the Sierra Nevada south to cities and farms.
Not that long ago, Lake Oroville was so dry, archeological artifacts were exposed
Three years ago, the reservoir at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area was at just 42% capacity -- water levels so low that archeological sites became more accessible.
Those included Maidu tribal sites and areas significant to the California Gold Rush. Here's what the area looked like in the summer of 2014: