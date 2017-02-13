latimes.com
Live updates: Flooding threat at Oroville Dam eases slightly but evacuations remain in place
More than 100,000 people were told to evacuate from areas near Oroville Dam in Northern California on Sunday because officials feared that an emergency spillway could fail, sending huge amounts of water into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville, and other waterways. But by late Sunday night, officials said the immediate threat had passed.

Attorney general warns against price gouging amid Oroville Dam evacuations

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra warned businesses against price gouging in the wake of the massive Oroville dam evacuations.

“California’s price gouging law protects people impacted by an emergency from illegal price gouging on gas, food, housing, and other essential supplies,” Becerra said in a statement. “I urge hotels, gas stations, and other businesses operating in and around the evacuation area to understand and comply with the law, and I encourage anyone who has information regarding illegal price gouging to report it to our office.”

