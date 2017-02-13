Attorney general warns against price gouging amid Oroville Dam evacuations

California Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra warned businesses against price gouging in the wake of the massive Oroville dam evacuations.

“California’s price gouging law protects people impacted by an emergency from illegal price gouging on gas, food, housing, and other essential supplies,” Becerra said in a statement. “I urge hotels, gas stations, and other businesses operating in and around the evacuation area to understand and comply with the law, and I encourage anyone who has information regarding illegal price gouging to report it to our office.”