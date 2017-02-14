California National Guard sends soldiers and high-water vehicles to Oroville Dam emergency

The California National Guard has sent 25 soldiers and 13 high-water vehicles to help authorities in Oroville.

They will be assisting the Butte County Sheriff's Office and California Office of Emergency Services with the Oroville Dam situation.

The soldiers and vehicles were deployed from the 235th Engineer Company in Petaluma and the Santa Rosa-based 579th Engineer Battalion.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the vehicles allow first-responders to navigate through flood waters, bring supplies to residents and rescue those who are trapped.

Soldiers from the 2632nd Transportation Company on Monday dropped off blankets, cots and other essential items to shelters throughout the affected area.

The deployment comes after Adjutant General David Baldwin announced on Sunday that all 23,000 soldiers and airmen were put on alert.

The last time officials sent out such a notification was during the 1992 riots in Los Angeles.