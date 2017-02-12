Crisis at Oroville Dam eases somewhat, but officials say danger remains

As more than 100,000 people were ordered to flee to higher ground, officials said Sunday that the crisis at the Oroville Dam had eased somewhat as the water level at the reservoir dropped.

That halted water flow from a damaged emergency spillway that officials feared could collapse.

But officials stressed the situation is still dangerous and that evacuations should continue.

Here's where the evacuations have been ordered:

39,000 Butte County

65,000 Yuba County

76,000 Yuba City

12,000 Marysville