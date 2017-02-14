Current pace of Oroville Dam water release is 'reasonable and sustainable,' officials say

The flow of water being released from Oroville Dam to make room before a series of upcoming storms is “sustainable” and has reduced the possibility of lake overflow, authorities announced Tuesday.

Engineers with the Department of Water Resources have been letting water rush out of the reservoir at a rate of 100,000 cubic feet per second ever since erosion severely damaged the facility's emergency spillway.

The erosion sparked a sweeping evacuation order that was just lifted Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the decision to lift the mandatory evacuation order was based in part on the rate of water release from the lake's main spillway, which has itself suffered major erosion damage.

The pace of the water’s release is “reasonable and sustainable,” said Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea.

Weather forecasts suggest the round of storms due later this week won’t be powerful enough to fill the lake faster than the water agency can drain it. If that did occur, the lake could overflow and cause further damage to the emergency spillway, possibly destroying portions of a concrete retaining wall.

To guard against that worst case scenario, engineers are scrambling to reinforce the hillside with rocks, boulders and cement, officials said.

Honea said use of the emergency spillway, while brief, allowed enough time for engineers to inspect the main spillway. Engineers were able to confirm that there was no additional erosion, or "piping," that threatened the integrity of the main spillway.