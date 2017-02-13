latimes.com
Live updates: Flooding threat at Oroville Dam eases slightly but evacuations remain in place
More than 100,000 people were told to evacuate from areas near Oroville Dam in Northern California on Sunday because officials feared that an emergency spillway could fail, sending huge amounts of water into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville, and other waterways. But by late Sunday night, officials said the immediate threat had passed.

DWR chief 'not familiar' with conversations surrounding potential spillway problems

Chris Megerian

The Department of Water Resources acting director told reporters Monday that he was "not familiar with 2005 documentation or conversation" surrounding potential spillway problems at Lake Oroville.

Speaking at a 12:30 p.m. press conference, acting DWR director Bill Croyle was asked to comment on calls more than 10 years ago to establish a concrete channel for the dam's emergency spillway.

Although the dam facility's main spillway is paved with concrete, the emergency spillway is not. Erosion that occurred along the emergency spillway over the weekend prompted the evacuation of more than 100,000 people late Sunday.

