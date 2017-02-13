DWR chief 'not familiar' with conversations surrounding potential spillway problems

The Department of Water Resources acting director told reporters Monday that he was "not familiar with 2005 documentation or conversation" surrounding potential spillway problems at Lake Oroville.

Speaking at a 12:30 p.m. press conference, acting DWR director Bill Croyle was asked to comment on calls more than 10 years ago to establish a concrete channel for the dam's emergency spillway.

Although the dam facility's main spillway is paved with concrete, the emergency spillway is not. Erosion that occurred along the emergency spillway over the weekend prompted the evacuation of more than 100,000 people late Sunday.