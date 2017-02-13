Frantic work begins to fix Oroville Dam's battered emergency spillway in advance of new storms

Officials have begun a complex operation aimed at trying to repair the damaged emergency spillway at Oroville Dam in advance of new storms coming to the area.

Chris Orrock, spokesman for the Department of Water Resources, said workers were beginning a multi-part operation to repair the emergency spillway.

In one part, helicopters are dropping sacks of rocks into a hole created by erosion. Dump trucks are also bringing in more rocks to patch other spots and create slurry to solidify it.

They're also building a gravel road out to where the helicopters are dropping the rocks. Then the trucks can drive out and create a slurry to deposit in the hole and solidify it.

"You're putting rocks in a hole. Then you're putting slurry in to solidify it," he said. "When water comes down, it will hit that patch and roll off."

The work began this afternoon but some of it has slowed with nightfall.

John France, an engineering consultant at AECom who has worked on dams for more than 30 years, said dropping large boulders in the hole in the primary spillway is a smart temporary fix.

“The large rocks will break up the flow of water a bit so it won’t have so much energy,” he said. “If the water has less energy, the underlying structure won’t erode as quickly.”

Dusty Myers, chief of the Dam Safety Division of the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, agreed.

“The higher the velocity of the water, the more erosion it will cause,” he said. “The rocks to me sound like a precautionary measure to keep any more damage from occurring.”

The emergency spillway was brought into service for the first time ever this weekend after the main spillway suffered damage. But on Sunday, officials noticed a hole in the emergency spillway. Fearing further damage to the spillway, officials ordered more than 100,000 people to evacuate downstream and began pumping water out of the reservoir through the damaged main spillway. That brought water levels low enough that water stopped flowing from the emergency spillway.

Another rainstorm is expected Wednesday night, lasting through the weekend.

Megerian reported from Oroville, Netburn from Los Angeles.