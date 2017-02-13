"This is not a drill. Repeat this is not a drill,” the National Weather Service said Sunday, urging people living below Oroville Dam to evacuate.
The evacuation was ordered because of a “hazardous situation” involving the Northern California dam's emergency spillway. The National Weather Service said the auxiliary spillway is expected to fail and could send an “uncontrolled release of flood waters from Lake Oroville.”
- The mass evacuations cap a week of frantic efforts to prevent flooding as the reservoir behind America’s tallest dam reached capacity and its main spillway was severely damaged.
- On Saturday, water levels rose so high that an emergency spillway was used for the first time. Officials initially believed the measure worked. But this afternoon, as more water from record storms flowed into Lake Oroville, officials detected a hole in the emergency spillway.
- Late Sunday, the crisis at the Oroville Dam eased somewhat as the water level at the reservoir dropped. That halted water flow from a damaged emergency spillway that officials feared could collapse. But officials stressed the situation is still dangerous and that evacuations should continue.
- A failure of the emergency spillway could cause huge amounts of water to flow into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville, and other waterways.
- PHOTOS: Sinkhole on spillway of Oroville Dam
- VIDEO: Lake Oroville overflow sends debris down the Feather River
Gov. Jerry Brown issues emergency order to speed up state aid
|Brian de los Santos and Matt Stevens
Gov. Jerry Brown late Sunday issued an emergency order aimed at speeding up state aid for the Oroville efforts.