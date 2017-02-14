Help pours in for thousands of evacuees in Oroville Dam emergency. Here's a list of shelters

More than 2,000 evacuees from the Oroville Dam emergency sought assistance at a community shelters and the Red Cross, according to organizers.

The evacuees got meals and had a place to shower at the Silver Dollar fairgrounds in Chico, according to the American Red Cross of Northeastern California. They received toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo and other essential items.

More than 100,000 people were evacuated from communities downstream of Lake Oroville on Sunday night after concerns arose that an emergency spillway could fail.

At a Monday afternoon news conference, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said authorities were working on a “repopulation” plan for evacuees, but there was no timeline for lifting the evacuation orders.

Meanwhile, the North Valley Animal Disaster Group was swamped with calls from evacuees needing a place to house their pets and farm animals. On Monday, the group of volunteers accepted at least 275 animals and placed them at the Silver Dollar fairgrounds in Chico.

If you need shelter for animals, call the North Valley Animal Disaster Group’s hotline at (530) 895-0000.

Here’s a list of shelters from the California Office of Emergency Services.

Oroville

Church of the Nazarene, 2238 Monte Vista Ave.

For bus transportation out of evacuation zone call (530) 342-0221 or (800) 822-8145

Chico

Silver Dollar fairgrounds, 2357 Fair St. They are accepting small and large animals.

Elks Lodge, 1705 Manzanita Ave. They are allowing RVs in parking lot.

Neighborhood Church of Chico, 2801 Notre Dame Blvd. No animals are accepted inside the church.

East Avenue Church, 1184 East Ave. No animals are accepted.

St. Johns Episcopal Church, 2341 Floral Ave. Small animals are accepted if they are leashed and crated.

Azads Martial Arts, 313 Walnut St. No animals are accepted.

Grace Community Church, 2346 Floral Ave. The church allows RVs in parking lot. Small animals are accepted if they are leashed and crated.

Glenn County

Glenn County Fairgrounds, 221 E. Yolo St. Orland. The fairground is accepting livestock, but no small animals. It has sites for 40 RVs.

Nevada County

Nevada County Fairgrounds, 11228 McCourtney Road, Grass Valley. The fairgrounds are accepting small and large animals. It has also more than 80 RV sites.

Yuba County

Beale Air Force Base. They are accepting dogs.