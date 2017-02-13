More than 100,000 people were told to evacuate from areas near Oroville Dam in Northern California on Sunday because officials feared that an emergency spillway could fail, sending huge amounts of water into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville, and other waterways. But by late Sunday night, officials said the immediate threat had passed.
- The mass evacuations cap a week of frantic efforts to prevent flooding as the reservoir behind the United States' tallest dam reached capacity and its main spillway was severely damaged.
- Gov. Jerry Brown issued an emergency order late Sunday to bolster the state's response.
- Here is a list of emergency evacuation centers.
Here are the areas at risk of flooding
|Priya Krishnakumar