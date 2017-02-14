Hundreds of workers make frantic stand at Oroville Dam as storm approaches

A swarm of trucks and helicopters dumped 30 tons of rock per hour onto the eroded hillside that formed the Oroville dam’s emergency spillway. One quarry worked around the clock to mine boulders as heavy as 6 tons. An army of workers mixed concrete slurry to help seal the rocks in place.

“This is an aggressive proactive attack to address the erosion,” said Bill Croyle, acting director of the state Department of Water Resources. “There’s a lot of people, a lot of equipment, a lot of materials moving around, from the ground and from the air.”

At the main spillway, a different and riskier operation was underway: Despite a large hole in the concrete chute, officials have been sending a massive amount of the swollen reservoir’s water down the chute to the Feather River in a desperate attempt to reduce the lake’s level.

This effort has lowered the amount of water the spillway could handle, the structure continued to hold Tuesday without sustaining more significant damage, officials said.

The idea is to get the reservoir water level low enough that it can take in rain from an upcoming series of storms without reaching capacity. If the reservoir filled up again, water would automatically flow down the emergency spillway, which on Sunday appeared to be nearing collapse, forcing the evacuation of more than 100,000 people downstream.

Crews releasing 100,000 cubic feet of water per second through the main spillway lowered the lake’s levels by about one foot per hour without causing more damage to the main spillway, engineers said. Meanwhile, hundreds of construction workers used thousands of tons of concrete and rock to shore up the erosion that had carved fissures into the unpaved slope behind the dam.

The reservoir’s water line is expected to fall 50 feet by late Saturday or early Sunday, providing a buffer capacity of half a million acre feet, officials said. That would avert the risk of using the eroded hillside as an emergency spillway again, officials believe.