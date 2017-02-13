Latest photos from the Oroville reservoir crisis

L.A. Now
Live updates: Evacuations remain in effect as officials try to repair Oroville Dam before new storms
More than 100,000 people were told to evacuate from areas near Oroville Dam in Northern California on Sunday because officials feared that an emergency spillway could fail, sending huge amounts of water into the Feather River, which runs through downtown Oroville, and other waterways. But by late Sunday night, officials said the immediate threat had passed.

