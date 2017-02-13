Neighboring communities band together to help Oroville evacuees care for their animals

The 19-year-old took to social media and offered to transport people’s large animals to safety, free of charge. His posts went viral on Twitter and Facebook, and many people called him asking for help.

When Logan Sandate thought about the many Oroville evacuees who had to leave their livestock behind, he decided to take action.

Sandate, who works in the cattle industry, said he understands the importance of helping those who depend on the animals to make a living.

“It made me think, what if that was my house and animal? I figured I have the truck and trailer and if people need help I’ll be willing,” he said.

The Orland, Calif., resident, lives about one hour away from Oroville and said that even though he’s received many phone calls from people who need help, he hasn’t been able to reach them because those areas are on lockdown and he isn’t allowed to drive in.

Other people in neighboring areas have opened up their facilities to care for livestock. Mike Ballau and his wife, Connie, Ballau oversee Camelot Equestrian Park in Oroville and are currently caring for about 30 horses and one baby pig belonging to people who had to evacuate.

They expect to care for up to 90 animals.

Doug Ose, manager at Gibson Ranch has offered to care for the horses of people who were told to evacuate. His facility is 320 acres and he said he is able to accommodate about 20 horses.

Ose said he is also receiving calls from people who are offering to help transport the horses to his ranch. “Whether it’s horses, sheep or cattle, people are scrambling to get livestock out of the way and we are trying to help,” Ose said.