Officials emphasized that although erosion had carved a massive hole in the Oroville Dam's main spillway, the dam itself is structurally sound.

“Believe me, in the last several days there have been a lot of eyes on it,” said Bill Croyle, acting director of the California Department of Water Resources. “Oroville Dam is not in any way a part of the damage that occurred.”

Officials have estimated it could cost $100 million to $200 million to repair the damage to the spillway and other features.