Residents along the Feather River have felt threatened by the Oroville Dam before

When residents below Oroville Dam were told to evacuate this past weekend, it wasn't the first time that area communities felt anxiety about their towering concrete neighbor.

Back in the mid-1970s, residents eyed the dam warily when a series of strong earthquakes rocked Northern California, according to Los Angeles Times reports.

The first temblor, magnitude 5.7, struck on Friday, Aug. 1, 1975. Less than a day later, residents from Oroville to Berkeley were rattled by 5.4, 5.2 and 4.8 temblors.

“Some geologists said the enormous weight of the man-made 15,500-acre lake behind Oroville Dam, with its 3.5 million acre-feet of water, might have shifted rock deep beneath the earth, acting as a trigger for the quake and aftershocks,” The Times reported.

Indeed, a seismologist told a Times reporter, “there is some very well-documented earthquake activity occurring after the building of dams.”

One person even filed a class-action lawsuit against the federal government later that year, claiming that ground slippage beneath the dam was the cause of the quakes.

Today, some scientists speculate that "reservoir loading” may have been a factor, according to U.S. Geological Survey geophysicist Art McGarr.

The 1975 quakes forced authorities to take a second look at the design of a dam planned north of Sacramento on the American River. The Auburn Dam was ultimately scrapped after a seismic study of the area launched in 1977 discovered a previously unknown fault.

As for Lake Oroville's current problems, earthquakes were not responsible, McGarr said.