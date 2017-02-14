Sheriff 'actively working' to get Oroville evacuees back in homes, but no timetable

Amid growing frustration among residents forced to evacuate from their homes, Butte County Sheriff's officials said Tuesday "we are actively working on a plan to get in their homes" but did not offer a timetable.

More than 100,000 people were ordered to flee to higher ground Sunday afternoon after the emergency spillway at Oroville Dam developed a hole, prompting fears it could collapse.

Sheriff's officials posted a message on Facebook on Wednesday thanking evacuees for their patience. The message also urged residents to stay vigilant during the crisis.

At a Monday afternoon news conference, Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said authorities were working on a “repopulation” plan for evacuees, but there was no timeline for lifting the evacuation orders. He defended his decision to call for evacuations over the weekend.

“I recognize and absolutely appreciate the frustration people who were evacuated must feel,” Honea said. “It wasn’t a decision I made lightly.”

At the Chico evacuation center at the Silver Dollar Fairgrounds, volunteers worked doggedly to lighten the mood. There were arts and crafts tables, a rolling book cart, Valentine cookies.

“All these people are displaced, and it’s really sad when you just go around and look and see … the elderly people and the people that need medication and medical attention,” said Vince Haynie, a volunteer with the Rhema Word of Faith ministry who was delivering blankets and baby supplies. “They displaced people at the drop of a dime.”

Isaac Loseth, 18, said the atmosphere Sunday night at the fairgrounds was “hectic” and “uptight.” He slept in his grandparents’ RV in the parking lot and worried about his home. Loseth lives near the Thermalito Afterbay, a reservoir about 13 miles southwest of Oroville Dam. If the levees around Thermalito were to breach, he said, “our house would be flooded.”